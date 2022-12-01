Musical duo bring carol-singing joy to New Plymouth lawn

Leon Paix and Beverley Glover are getting ready to sing along at Carols on the Lawn in New Plymouth on Tuesday.

When Beverley Glover held a community Christmas carol singing evening on her front lawn, she didn’t expect to be arranging a much larger event five years on.

Luckily, she’s got help, after getting married two years ago to Leon Paix, a man she had known for years through their shared interest in music.

Along the way, the event changed lawns after Glover moved house, and no longer had a suitable grassy space.

It’s now held at 50 Shelter Grove, from 8.30pm on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Strangers sing carols together in impromptu get-together

* Timaru Christmas carol concert in 53rd year goes online

* Carols on the Lawn moves to a new location after owner sells house

* Conductor's new piece took 22 years and three hours to compose



The lawn where the carols happen belongs to Mandy and Gary Parker, who will switch on their spectacular festive lighting display as it gets dark.

Glover plays the keyboards and Paix is the conductor, for a selection of traditional carols.

He’s the musical director of the Madrigal Companie, who will provide musical items alongside singing the carols.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Paix and Glover are the musical team organising Carols on the Lawn. in

“Last year we had hundreds of people,” she said. “They were spread all up and down the footpath, it was a great atmosphere.”

“The neighbours are all good, they’ve all offered their berms and driveways. We ask people to bring their chairs, rugs and dress warmly.”

Glover said the event was popular with families, and would last about an hour.

People are asked to make a gold coin donation to support Conductive Education Taranaki, the charity the event is supporting this year.

Those with a yen for community carolling can also attend Carols by Candlelight on Sunday at Pukekura Park, with song sheets and candles provided, and music from Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass Band, with Alyssa and Jeff Poole joining them on stage.