Fieldays travellers warned to expect slow trip

Delays at roadworks sites are likely to delay traffic between New Plymouth and Hamilton this week. (File photo)

People travelling from Taranaki to Feildays in Hamilton this week may have a longer-then-normal trip due to multiple roadworks along the way.

Motorists should plan for an increase in journey time of up to one hour when travelling between New Plymouth and Hamilton, a press release from Waka Kotahi said.

There are currently multiple reseal and maintenance sites with stop/go traffic management and temporary speed limits, as well as traffic lights at places along the way including the Awakino Gorge, and south of Piopio due to slips.

Surfacing works are also underway at the Awakino Tunnel Bypass, the Mt Messenger Bypass and at Waitara.

Waka Kotahi is undertaking one of the largest ever maintenance programmes in Taranaki this construction season to improve the condition of the state highway network.

This large programme of works, coupled with the improvements projects underway in the region will cause disruption to summer journeys but is essential to ensuring the safety and reliability of the network.

For up-to-date information on road worksand delays, use the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner at journeys.nzta.govt.nz.