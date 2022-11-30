Free swimming lessons help Taranaki kids learn water skills

Learning to swim is vital for Kiwi youngsters, Swimming NZ says. (File photo).

A company that built Stratford’s new swimming pool complex has donated cash to help South Taranaki children learn to swim.

Thanks to funding by Apollo Projects, the South Taranaki District Council has delivered water safety lessons to a total of 244 pupils to date - across 10 different South Taranaki schools - at Hāwera Aquatic Centre, throughout 2022.

The funding covers the costs of the children's lessons as well as transport to and from the pools.

In a statement, Apollo Projects chief executive Paul Loyd said he encouraged other companies to join them in funding swimming lessons for New Zealand children.

“It is vital our young people have the opportunity to take part in swimming lessons”.

“Building top quality new pool facilities for communities, and then providing lifesaving water skills for children in those communities, is a really important part of what we do.”

Research has shown 48 per cent of New Zealand children are not currently in lessons, with affordability a major reason.

In a statement, Swimming NZ CEO Steve Johns said the support of businesses to fund individual swimming lessons meant more children would learn to swim and be safer in the water, ultimately saving lives.