Taranaki's Christmas Day busy for those with work to get done

James Anderson is hoping all the campers at Oakura Beach Holiday Park have a relaxed Christmas Day, then he'll be able to as well.

Christmas at the beach is another day at work for James Anderson, but he’s hoping it will be a relaxed one nonetheless.

Anderson is the assistant manager at Oakura Beach Holiday Park, and he’s on call if there is an issue in the campground.

He’s looking forward to a relaxed Christmas Day with his partner and three daughters, as no check-ins and check-outs are allowed on Christmas Day, and he expects everything to go smoothly.

“I’ll probably go down every now and then and make sure everything is ticking along nicely.”

READ MORE:

* When the whitebait run out - the looming Mōkau fritter shortage

* New Zealander of the Year Awards semifinalists include Ruby Tui, Sir John Kirwan, Tāme Iti, Topp Twins

* Subtropical heat in week ahead for Wellington



A lot of campers will be on site having Christmas at the beach, and Anderson and his family will join them on the sand for a picnic lunch, and spend the rest of the day chilling at their home, which looks over the campground, he said.

He and manager Ryan Ditchfield are busy getting various jobs done around the camp ahead of the festive days.

“There are quite a few families planning to have Christmas in the camp, and a lot of other families come down and celebrate Christmas at the beach, at this time of year, the beach is always full.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Peter Coles and the staff at the Beach St shelter ensure Christmas Day is a bit special for the men staying there.

Peter Coles from New Plymouth Emergency Shelter Trust will spend part of Christmas Day with the men who are staying at the Beach St accommodation.

The shelter takes in homeless men for up to four weeks.

Normally, residents are required to leave for the day after breakfast, but not on Christmas Day.

“We’ll take them to the community lunch at St Joseph's, whoever wants to go, which will be all of them,” he said.

“Then we’ll have a full meal in the evening, one of our staff used to be a cook, and he’s already planning what he wants to cook.”

They'll have the leftovers for lunch on Boxing Day.

This festive season is a lot easier than last year, when he was juggling the needs of the men with keeping everyone safe through Covid restrictions.

Supplied Anglican ministers Paul and Wynne Bowers-Mason normally share the Christmas services, but not this year.

This year, the lead-up to Christmas has been busier than usual for Eltham Anglican minister Paul Bowers-Mason.

He was expecting to share the Christmas services in churches around central Taranaki with his wife, Wynne, also an ordained minister, but she has broken her leg, so he will be doing more of them.

With Wynne needing to rest her leg, Paul said he would enlist his adult children's help in preparing the Christmas meal, as some of them will be staying with them.

Special Christmas services are held in the weeks leading up to December 25 in churches around the Waitotara archdeaconry, which stretches from Waitotara to Waitara.

Christmas Eve is the busiest day, with five services planned.

The two allocated to Bowers-Mason are a 7pm Communion service at Kaponga, then a 11pm service at All Saints Church in Eltham.

On Christmas Day, he will be back in the pulpit for the morning service at Holy Trinity in Stratford.

After that, the couple will be able to relax and enjoy some time off.