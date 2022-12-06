Consultation vital as Taranaki moves to green energy, researcher says

Dr Anna Bettini has released her PhD dissertation about Taranaki's oil and gas industry viewed from a social and cultural perspective.

Extensive community consultation is key as Taranaki transitions to renewable energy, an Italian anthropologist who has written her PhD thesis on how the region’s people feel about the oil and gas industry says.

Dr Anna Bettini from the University of Calgary interviewed 43 people during the seven months she spent in Taranaki in 2019 researching the social and cultural effects of the oil and gas sector in Taranaki, and comparing it to Alberta.

Among them were Taranaki district and regional councillors and mayors, industry representatives, environmentalists, Māori, government departments and local residents.

She discovered many different views.

“Some of the people I interviewed expressed a sense of disempowerment, what other research has called solastalgia,” she said.

This term describes a feeling of distress associated with environmental change close to your home, when your endemic sense of place is being violated.

“People try to put it aside, try not to think about it, which invariably changes the relationship you have with your environment.”

Māori whom she interviewed shared similar views.

“Their concerns are related to disturbing the Mauri of their ancestors and the vital relationship they have through them. And these concerns are crucial, and it's important they are heard.”

Some people told her they worried about being exposed to toxic chemicals and that fracking could contaminate their water.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Oil and gas industry experts were amongst the people interviewed by Bettini during her research.

Fracking in New Zealand was a very different process to that used in the United States, and experts believed it was safe and very unlikely that people would develop health issues.

“I was surprised about the sometimes dismissive attitude of experts to some of these emotional reactions.”

Extensive consultation with communities was needed to enable an equitable and just transition, she said.

And the transition should be very considered and slow moving, so that every single aspect was considered.

“When I was completing my research for my PhD I had the chance to attend the Taranaki 2050 Roadmap conference, it was a chance to see the community involved in consultation.”

Another PhD student, Max Cohen from the University of British Columbia, is also studying Taranaki’s transition to renewable energy.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Max Cohen is writing his PhD thesis comparing the transitions of Taranaki and the Shetland Islands/Scotland from oil and gas to renewable energy.

But his study was more focused on the economic side of the transition, she said.

“I’m more curious about the social aspects rather than political and economic aspects.

“I rely on the narratives of people, their perspectives and views.”

Her dissertation can be accessed at https://era.library.ualberta.ca/items/260b1aa2-4ea4-4f50-a9a8-7cb6830ec505