Renewable energy business rebrands in Taranaki

New Plymouth business owner Scott Walls has invented a machine for building solar farms that is much faster and does the heavy work involved.

A Taranaki-based drilling company that has launched itself into green energy has rebranded its renewables arm.

New Energy By Drillco replaces Drillco Renewables from Thursday, with the new brand intended to represent the innovative way the company is approaching its renewables business, managing director Scott Walls said.

The new brand would better represent the renewables arm, which is quite different to the rest of Drillco’s work.

“We wanted to create a brand that encompassed our values, those we demonstrate at Drillco, and something that had a regional vibe, while also being strong enough to stand with the larger national and international companies we partner with,” he said in a statement.

The company last week revealed an automated mobile solar-panel installation machine it has developed to make building solar farms much faster and easier for the workers.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Scott Walls with New Energy’s new solar panel installation machine.

It will start on its first solar farm project in February, and is currently working on a wind farm project in Southland.

Next year, they will work on two more solar projects and another two wind farms as well.

Walls said he got the bug for renewable energy after working on the Waipipi Wind Farm near Waverley in 2019 and 2020, and had spent a lot of time researching the industry around the world.