Vandals force venue change for New Plymouth's Christmas Eve races

An unknown substance spread on the track has made it unsafe for racing.

One of New Plymouth Raceway’s largest events has been moved after vandals damaged parts of the track.

It’s believed the culprits damaged the fence to gain access to the track near the chute at the top of Gover St last week, and then sprayed an unknown substance on the ground.

Visible damage is seen on a large portion of the track, including at the top of the home straight.

Taranaki Racing chief executive Carey Hobbs said the damage, noticed earlier this week and reported to police, has made the track unsafe.

It’s forced the club’s Christmas Eve meeting to be shifted to Hāwera and a decision about the fate of the December 27 meeting will be made closer to the time.

“We’re tremendously disappointed,” Hobbs said. “We’re going to take a heavy financial hit. It may head up towards hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Supplied/Stuff The track fence was also damaged.

A phantom race day will still go ahead at New Plymouth with spectators able to watch the races at Hāwera on big screens but with the usual hospitality and entertainment on offer.

Hobbs said the club is in talks with its insurance company to see whether it’s covered by a “wilful criminal act.”

He said shifting races has a big toll not only on the club but the industry.

Stuff Taranaki Racing boss Carey Hobbs says the change of venue will cost them. (File photo)

“These are people’s livelihoods; people don’t realise how big the industry is and what it does to the community.”

Hobbs believes the vandalism happened during the middle of last week and they would be making their own enquiries including contacting neighbours and using a drone to assess whether other parts of the track had been damaged.

“If someone did see something, we would love to know what they saw.”

Work has already got underway to repair the damaged area with the grass cut back, under sowed and fertilised, he said.

The police have been approached for comment. The damage adds to the club’s challenges with its track.

In June, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing gave the club the go-ahead to host meetings after nearly six months without a meeting.

This allowed the club to do a full renovation of the surface, the first in 20 years. The club has since held four successful meetings.

