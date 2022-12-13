Taranaki free lunch charity closing as demand drops

After eight years delivering free lunches to kids in Taranaki, the Kai Kitchen is to close.

After more than eight years making 100,000 lunches for hungry children, Hāwera’s Kai Kitchen is closing its doors for good because it isn’t needed any more.

One positive effect of the Covid pandemic has been to make food more available to families in need, Kai Kitchen founder and board chair Rochelle Steer says.

This, coupled with the Government's school lunch programme, has reduced demand by more than 75 per cent.

“It’s bittersweet,” Steer said. “Eight years ago there weren't the social services supporting families that there are today, we are not seeing the desperate need we saw eight years ago.”

“I've cried a lot, but it's only sad for me because it was something that I started, it has been my baby,” she said. “But it's time.”

Steer started making lunches in 2015 for several children in one family after finding out they were turning up at school without food.

“I started to make them school lunches, that was going to be my little thing. Then I discovered there were other children who could do with lunches as well.

“I made eight lunches on the first day, and it grew from there, within days.”

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Rochelle Steer established The Kai Kitchen in 2015 to feed hungry kids.

Before the Government’s school lunch programme started, Kai Kitchen volunteers were regularly delivering 129 lunches each day to children in 18 schools in South Taranaki and Stratford.

Now, they have just 45 on their lunch list, and Steer was able to stop making lunches and take on a new job a year ago.

The trust had offered to help the schools help to set up their own lunch programmes, she said.

“I don't think the job will ever be done, there will always be children and people who struggle, but there are a lot more family and support opportunities, we are handing the reins over to multiple different agencies, the Government lunch programme being one of them,” Steer said.

“And I know that some of the iwi are giving out food parcels to families that are struggling, food is much more readily available.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Michelle Mills and Kimico Hook at The Kai Kitchen, which is able to close due to a drop in demand.

Steer still keeps in touch with several of the original four children she helped feed, and says it's the relationships she built with some of the young people over the years, that she’ll miss.

In 2021, the trust set up a shop, the Zero Waste Free Food Store, to give away donated food that would otherwise be wasted.

The last day it is open is Tuesday.

Other Kai Kitchen initiatives included the Cinderella programme, where donated ball dresses and suits, together with hair and makeup services donated from the community, gave young people who may not have got the chance, a fairytale night at their school ball.

And in winter, each child on the school lunch programme was gifted a pair of new pyjamas and a warm blanket.

Each child also got a birthday gift and Christmas present, and the charity ran an adopt-a-family scheme to help families in need celebrate Christmas.

“It’s sad for us and sad for the kids. Hopefully, with more food available now, that will free up some extra coins for their families to be able to provide pyjamas for them,” Steer said.

Most of all, she will miss the looks on the children’s faces when her team arrived with presents for them at Christmas.

“It was definitely the highlight of our Christmastime to be a delivery person,” she said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The trust has made thousands of lunches over the last eight years.

Steer was nominated as the Taranaki Daily News’ Person of the Year for her work with the Kai Kitchen.

In 2016, the trust made international news and drew criticism from various groups when a Hāwera brothel owner held an open day as a fundraiser for the trust. It raised $300.

Michelle Mills, a board member who runs the free food store and has worked for the trust for five years, said she was sad to see it close.

“I think it’s time, though. I will miss the people you meet, you hear a lot of stories. I’ve had a great time, but it’s tiring, there’s a lot involved.”