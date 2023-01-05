A taste of Taranaki: Paradise Valley Berry Farm and the strawberry fields popular with birds and pickers alike

Paradise Valley Berry Farm owner Steve Smith has grown strawberries for Taranaki families for two decades.

Steve Smith’s nephews and nieces call him “Uncle Strawberry”, while his wife, Kathleen, gets recognised in the street by children as “the Strawberry Lady”.

The Bell Block couple have been growing the berries that decorate Christmas pavlovas and accompany bowls of summer ice cream in Taranaki for about 20 years.

Weekends and the days before Christmas are their busiest times, with many familiar faces amongst the families who flock to Paradise Valley Berry Farm over summer.

“We are actually seeing kids that have grown up coming out here, bringing kids of their own,” he said.

Sometimes, there’s a line of people waiting outside the gate in the morning.

“Then I know it’s going to be a busy day.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The best strawberry is freshly picked and still warm from the sun, says Paradise Valley Berry Farm owner Steve Smith.

Nineteen years ago, the couple started out by planting one block of strawberries, which they sold from a wee blue shed, with the help of Kathleen’s mum.

Over time more berry beds went in, a new house was built (their old one is now used for processing the berries) and a larger shop replaced the little shed.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Straw is laid underfoot between the rows of the strawberry plants bursting with berries at Paradise Valley Berry Farm.

It’s just as well because at the peak of the season they have 18-21 workers picking and packing the berries, and doling out fresh fruit ice creams in the shop.

As well as strawberries, they grow boysenberries and raspberries.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The sweetest strawberries are fully red and picked with the stalks still attached.

Berries that aren’t sold go into ice cream and jams, made by the couple in the quieter months.

But at this time of year, the berry business is a round the clock job, Steve said.

He does the outside work while Kathleen runs the shop and packing operation.

Most customers are pretty good about resisting the luscious berries when they’re out picking.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A nifty machine for harvesting the berries straddles the rows and gives the pickers a comfortable seat while they work.

Unfortunately the same can’t be said for Steve’s nemesis: blackbirds. The thrush species thrive at the farm, nesting in the tall shelter hedges.

“They're in every row.”

He’s tried all manner of bird-scaring ideas, including kites, shiny discs and balloons, but the birds quickly get used to all of them.

Dollops of a sticky gel (it’s non-toxic and contains cinnamon) on top of the posts supporting rows of raspberry canes help deter the birds from landing to spy out raspberries – they don't like getting sticky feet.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Smith demonstrates how the tricycle picking machine can go amongst the rows of berry plants.

But keeping them away from the strawberries is a losing battle, even though he puts the reject berries out for them to feast on.

“Unfortunately I’ve created them somewhere to live and a free source of food, we just factor in that we will lose a percentage of our crop,” he said.

However, he can appreciate why the birds pinch the fruit.

“I like a strawberry when you first pick it, still nice and warm from the sun, and they're good on a pav.”

His tips for helping the berries to last is to get them into the fridge as soon as possible after picking.

“If people buy strawberries and then head into town, I cringe, those strawberries are not going to keep.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Smith “tests” one of his berries for sweetness.

The best strawberry is one that’s red all over, and with the stalk intact.

A good quality strawberry treated this way should last up to a week in the fridge, he said.

“Once a strawberry is picked, it won't get any sweeter, but it may redden up a bit.”

But many of the berries never make it home.

“We get a lot of people who’ll pick their fruit and then sit out here and eat them.”