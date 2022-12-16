Government closes part of Taranaki coast to protect seafood resources

Erin John welcomes the legal closure of the western Taranaki coast to protect the pāua and other shellfish that were being plundered. (File photo)

A legal ban on harvesting pāua and other kaimoana on Taranaki’s western coast has been welcomed by hapū members who asked for it to stop the region’s shellfish beds being plundered.

Harvesting of shellfish from the Herekawe Stream west of New Plymouth to the Taungatara Stream east of Opunake is now banned for two years from December 16.

The legal protection was ordered by Minister for Oceans and Fisheries David Parker, following a request from the hapū of Te Kahui o Taranaki iwi.

Hapū member Erin John, from Ngā Mahanga A Tairi, said on Friday she was still absorbing the news, which brought joy with a tinge of sadness.

READ MORE:

* Second iwi would see kaimoana ban stretch to 100 kilometres

* Benefits to all Taranaki people in treating kaimoana as a privilege

* Observers out and about on Taranaki coast to prevent pāua poaching

* Taranaki hapū places rāhui to protect pāua on 12km stretch of coast



“My first reaction was, ‘yay’, then it was, ‘oh no’. The summer is such a good time, when family members come home, to go to the tide together as a whānau.

“And there are families out there struggling with household budgets, to be able to go and get some kai is lost to them -- but it's only for two years.”

The closure is an early Christmas gift for the hapū and wider community as well, John said.

“All the way we have brought the community along with the hapū, and farmers down there who have seen what was happening for quite a while, and a lot of the boat clubs have come on board.”

MPI/Supplied Harvesting shellfish along Taranaki’s western coast is closed to shellfish harvesting from December 16. (File photo)

A customary rāhui has been in place since January 2022, following alarm among coastal hapū over summer that the region’s pāua beds and other shellfish habitats were being stripped bare by hundreds of people travelling in large groups from outside the region.

The closure bans the taking of shellfish except rock lobster, seaweed (except beach cast), conger eels and anemone offshore for 2 nautical miles until December 15, 2024.

The Minister reserved his decision on the taking of rock lobster and a portion of coast that overlaps with a closure of the coast between Opunake and Waingongoro being sought by the hapū of Ngaruahine iwi.

The ban means the coast is now legally closed to all, not just those who had already ceased harvesting in respect of the rāhui.

Supplied Dozens of cars and crowds of people were frequently seen gathering pāua along the Taranaki coast over summer 2022. (File photo)

The volunteer patrols that have been observing beaches, gathering data and educating people about the rāhui would continue as it was likely the people from outside Taranaki who have continued to gather shellfish all year in breach of the rāhui would still come, John said.

She expected more hapū members would join the patrols as they would feel safer backed by a legal ban.

“The observers will be aware they have the force of the law behind them, that’s a really good thing.”

During the next two years, she expected that hapū, iwi and community members would work with MPI and the Taranaki Regional Council on a plan to protect the kaimoana into the future.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Ian Steele, president of the New Plymouth Sport Fishing and Underwater Club, has welcomed the ban as a first step for a long term plan. (File photo)

New Plymouth Sport Fishing and Underwater Club president Ian Steele said the temporary closure was “the start of the conversation.”

“Temporary closures are a blunt instrument – and the community needs to work together to find a sensible and long term solution that provides for fisheries abundance and the next generation,” he said.

The club had given its support to the closure on the basis that a long term plan be sought during the closure period, and it applied to everyone – a complete ‘no-take’ for all.

“We want to see a workable, long term management plan for all species – and include all stakeholders. This needs to include education, local stock surveys, enforcement and resources (volunteer and paid).”

Meanwhile, the hapū of South Taranaki iwi Ngāruahine have asked the Minister for a similar two-year closure from Opunake to Waingongoro River.

Public submissions will be advertised in January 2023, and it is hoped he will make a decision by late February.

Fisheries NZ has also announced a review of pāua in Taranaki, East Cape, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa and Wellington, with submissions closing on February 8.