The black fedora and the 'famous but not that famous' Taranaki artist Peter Lambert

Taranaki artist Peter Lambert has just released a book about his artistic life.

You’ll spy the black fedora first.

If you do see the man in the natty hat, bought in Montmartre, Paris, it could be at a concert, in a cafe, pub, on a coastal Taranaki road, overlooking a famous surf break or beside the Hangatahua/Stony River.

Then you may detect a sketchbook or glimpse a canvas on an easel and the man wielding a pen or paintbrush, hand moving with deliberate strokes.

“I like a line that knows where it’s going,” Peter Lambert handwrites in a just-released self-titled book about his artistic life.

The 360-page book was designed by Jennie Aitken-Hall, who knew early on the cover of the publication would feature a striking screen print called Friday Night, 2018.

Sitting in the Hall of Design Gallery at Ōākura, the walls hung with 26 Lambert works in a show that runs until December 23, the graphic designer and the artist talk about the three-year project and its beginnings.

They first met when the Taranaki artist visited Aitken-Hall to discuss details of his upcoming exhibition at her gallery in 2019.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Lambert’s book was designed by graphic designer Jennie Aitken-Hall.

“We were just chatting, and I said, ‘we should do a book Peter’. And he said ‘OK’. We shook hands and that was that.”

The project began with gathering images. This was made easier because every time he’d had an exhibition, Lambert employed a professional photographer to capture the event and works – and he’d had even further foresight.

“I have always kept one copy of every print edition I did – I’m missing one or two,” he says.

These artworks were then photographed by Aitken-Hall using a Sony digital camera, her cellphone and Lambert used a new mobile phone he bought just for the camera.

There are 700 images in the book including childhood photos and early drawings of dogs, which show the precocious talent of an 11-year-old Lambert.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The book has more than 700 images including sketches and childhood photos.

Sixty-six years on, the artist is content with the book and enjoyed working with Aitken-Hall and her creative but organised way of looking at things.

“Most of the time Peter liked what I was doing and as I got to know him well, I could tell if he didn’t like something – there would be a cold silence,” she laughs.

Lambert’s personal story, along with illuminating thoughts, are sprinkled through the book, some penned by the artist’s own hand.

Born in Hāwera, Lambert grew up Manaia before heading to Canterbury to complete science degree in pure maths.

He went on to be a TV film director, including making about 25 programmes of Country Calendar, and he spent three years on OE adventures in the US, UK, Europe, Mexico, Canada and Samoa.

All the time he was sketching, sketching, sketching.

Even as a teenager at home, where he was the youngest of three boys.

“From my parents – ‘Peter, stop drawing and do your homework’.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Lambert’s show at the Hall of Design Gallery at Ōākura runs until December 23,

The father of two daughters, Jessie and Rachel, and husband to Rene, became a professional artist in 1982.

But how did the Nelson-born teacher and the artist from Canterbury end up in Taranaki.

“It’s in the book – that’s our answer to everything,” Aitken-Hall says.

Rene writes: “We were on our way back to the South Island and made a detour West, 40 odd years later we are still here.”

Lambert finds inspiration from observing people and the landscapes that are the backdrop of his life.

“Taranaki has a raw edgy energy. There is drama in the light and weather with constant movement of the wind, sea, clouds, and the effect of the Mounga,” Rene writes.

“Peter captures this energy in his plein air paintings. His quick sketches of people in their environment have the same urgency.”

The artist loves catching waves on the Taranaki coast, not too far from his home and studio at Ōkato. He began with a surfboard, moved on to a body-board and has always been a body surfer on the wild west coast.

“I still occasionally go out,” the 77-year-old says, naming the spots – Rocky Point, Kumara Patch, Graveyards and Stent Rd.

“I’ve done screen prints of all these surf breaks.”

Some of these images appear in the book, which stars the creative layout of Aitken-Hall, a mother of two who fitted the book in around other projects.

These included the branding of Toi Foundation, all the while working in the face of a pandemic with support from husband Grant Aitken.

“We wanted to do something innovative and new,” she says of the book, the sixth she has worked on since starting Hall of Design in 2006.

“Once I had the images we had come up with the architecture of the book, so it would flow.”

The book is split into thirds and themes – sketching, printing and painting.

Lambert is hooked on sketching people and has drawn tens of thousands over the years in Aotearoa and overseas, particularly Berlin, US and Canada.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Lambert is hooked on sketching.

One exercise in speed was when he was staying in Vancouver, Canada. He sat at an outdoor cafe beside an intersection and cars would pull up and he would start furiously drawing.

Many of the cars were from the US and filled with Americans visiting for the weekend.

One driver strongly resembled J. Edgar Hoover, and Lambert has always wondered if the man he captured gawking at him was actually the head of the FBI.

This was in 1973, when the Watergate scandal was unfolding in court and the daily hearing was broadcast live.

While watching US President Richard Nixon and his cohorts appear on TV Lambert sketched the events.

The book, proudly printed in New Zealand, shows a fraction of the sketches parading through the pages of mostly shiny black moleskins.

As well as being a designer, Aitken-Hall also has a fine turn of phrase. In the book’s afterword she talks of Lambert’s studio as an art aficionado’s dream.

“On his shelves, shoe boxes are brimming with over 200 journals. There are hidden archives in drawers, containing original sketches and prints.

“Paint is splattered on chairs, faces stare from the walls, and the sink is a polychromatic memory of his work…”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff How the Nelson-born teacher and the artist from Canterbury ended up in Taranaki is all explained in the book.

In the book, daughter Jessie writes: “I can still smell Dad’s old studio, a stinging mix of oil paint, turps and screen printing ink and it was where you could find him day and night.”

Lambert’s quick-draw studies of humanity have been laid out by Aitken-Hall to resemble comics leaving the reader to invent their own stories and dialogue about these humming throngs of people, some of whom may look familiar.

“I don’t really go for likeness; I’m going for expression. It’s a bonus if I get a good likeness.”

He tends to draw with a black ink pen to form bold, sharp lines, keeping shading to a minimum.

Lambert has transformed many of these pictures into original etchings.

“From the sketchbook, I’d first redraw it (a portrait) on glass or acetate to print.”

From 2007, the resourceful artist went through a phase of leaving these etchings in public places – cafes, pubs, libraries, on city walls, power boards and lampposts – “anywhere I could sneak them in”.

His reasons for leaving his “tags” about the place were “for the fun of it really” and “it was another way of getting my work out”.

Finally, he was outed so his stint of sharing his art spontaneously came to an end. Mostly.

“I still do it occasionally.”

Lambert has drawn, painted or printed the world through his eyes, earning a reputation for his screen prints, his landscape paintings and, later, much looser works.

“Around 2004, I was wanting a change of direction,” he writes in the book. “I began making some large gestural, intensely coloured abstracts on canvas.

“I also experimented with enamels by running paint off a palette knife on to black or white boards.“

Finally holding the book, available at Hall of Design, The Virtue and Kina NZ Design + Art Space, was hugely exciting for Aitken-Hall and her family.

“I had tears,” she says, a stack of bright red books at her elbow.

She says many people have told her how wonderful it is to have such an extensive record of Lambert’s work, because many see him as a Taranaki treasure, a well-known one.

In the book, there are words written by his daughter, Rachel, when she was younger, describing him as “Famous, but not that famous”.

Just look out for that fedora.