International Migrants Day marked in Taranaki

Geetha Kutty of Migrant Connections Taranaki organised the International Migrants day which saw more than 100 people from around the world living in Taranaki share their experiences and culture.

An event to acknowledge migrants from all around living in Taranaki bought together a “diverse mix of people”, its organiser says.

International Migrants Day 2022 and Decade of Indigenous Language Day was hosted by Migrant Connections Taranaki and saw weeks of preparation come to life at the celebration in New Plymouth last week.

“The International Migrants Day is centred on appreciating the contributions that the millions of migrants worldwide have made to their host countries and to help protect their rights,” co-ordinator of Migrants Taranaki Geetha Kutty said.

International Migrants Day was hosted to remind people to work together to ensure that migration is a safe and positive experience for all everyone.

“The aim is to protect and celebrate Aotearoa New Zealand’s taonga past, present and future by connecting our unique indigenous culture, natural heritage, and communities within Aotearoa New Zealand and internationally,” Kutty said.

SUPPLIED The International Migrants day was a celebration of the diverse mix of people living in Taranaki.

The event saw more than 100 people come together to recognise the “exciting and risky” migration journey for many living in the region.

Councillors from the New Plymouth District Council spoke at the event and there was entertainment from Chinese and Korean communities, Spanish tango and Gypsophilia tribal belly dancing.

SUPPLIED Entertainment included Chinese and Korean communities, Spanish tango and Gypsophilia tribal belly dancing.

Kutty said that the celebration of a diverse mix of people coming together was what made this event a great success with various migrants speaking their native languages.