Taranaki state highway summer sealing programme 50% complete

Waka Kotahi have finished work for the year and will be back from January 9. Over Christmas and New years there will be various traffic management and temporary speed limits in place. (file photo)

Waka Kotahi says it has been full steam ahead on its Taranaki’s state highway summer sealing, with crews completing half the programme prior to Christmas.

Taranaki maintenance and operations manager for Waka Kotahi Rob Service said crews had been working to ensure the region’s roads were safe and reliable before the busy holiday season.

“Thirty-nine sites have been re-sealed across the region, and highways have been rebuilt at four locations. Asphalting has also been undertaken in several locations around New Plymouth and Stratford.

“Work has now stopped for the summer holiday travel period to minimise delays for people travelling. We’ll be back on the job with all hands on deck from January 9, 2023,” Service said.

While non-essential maintenance activities have paused during Christmas and New Year, traffic lights and temporary speed restrictions would remain in place on State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth.

Mt. Messenger, Tongapōrutu north of Hutiwai Rd, Awakino Gorge south of Awakau Rd, Awakino Tunnel Bypass and Mangaotaki, between Mangarongo and Paekaka Roads would all have temporary speed limits and stop/go traffic management, Service said.

Next year, road works would get under way on Main North Rd, SH3, Onaero between Ohanga Rd and Onaero River Rd, South Rd, SH3, Mokoia and Manawapou and Waihi Rd, SH3, Hāwera between Fantham and Hunter Streets

“The roads around Taranaki are likely to be busy during the holiday period and people should expect some delays, particularly north of New Plymouth on SH3,” Service said.

“We ask motorists to plan ahead, abide by the traffic management in place and allow extra time for their journeys,.”

Service also said that with warmer temperatures, motorists should be cautious of newly sealed roads showing signs of ‘bleeding seal’ or sticky surfaces, Service said.

“This happens when the bitumen softens and rises above the chip seal road surface. Please be aware and drive to the conditions.

“Waka Kotahi contractors will be monitoring road surfaces and can deploy water trucks to cool the sites if needed.”

With the high volumes of rain lately crews have been working to repair potholes on SH3 and SH45. A crew will be monitoring the network over the holiday period to ensure the safety of the roads.