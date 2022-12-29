A retiring time at Waitara Holiday Park

Diane and Graeme Jones came to Waitara all the way from Stratford.

Stratford farmers Graeme and Diane Jones retired a decade ago and this week are spending some of that free time at the Waitara Holiday Park.

The park, just 15 minutes drive from New Plymouth, is their pick of the crop in large part because Benji, their purebred Shih Tzu, is allowed to come with them.

“He loves it here. Thinks he owns the place already,” Diane said.

The couple travel widely but the spots they stop in have to be able to accommodate the 18 month old puppy.

“I won’t leave this dog with anyone and I won’t leave him in a kennel. He’s part of the family.“

The family are staying in their motorhome in the campground until Friday. Parked facing north one of the most strenuous parts of the day is moving their seats to stay in the shade their awning is throwing.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Benji may be under the impression he was born to rule us all.

“It’s just so relaxing here,” said Graeme. “You can go to bed and leave all your gear out. It think it’s about getting out of the bigger centres. It’s more peaceful in the smaller areas.

Maybe too peaceful. Despite a decade retired Graeme, 70, wishes he had a part time job.

“We do what we want to do and everyone thinks that’s great but it’s boring,” he said.

“I used to have a 300 acres farm and I can’t get used to the quarter acre.”

There is no shortage of space at the holiday park, dotted with the bright red of pohutukawa trees in various states of bloom.

Run by Kurt Podevin and his wife Charlotte and Kurt’s mum Dee, the campground is a mix of long-term guests and holidaymakers.

Kurt, who runs a landscaping business during the day, lives on site with his wife and three kids.

“So we have three generations running around. It’s quite social. They all help,” he said

With 10 families checking in on Wednesday Kurt doesn’t get a break when he comes home from his day job. He doesn’t seem to mind.

“I go around and have yarns with everyone. Have a beer. We have an around the camp petanque game going so I just keep going around doing that,” he said.