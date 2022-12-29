Swimming back on at Oakura Beach one day after sewage spill

The public health warning that closed Oakura Beach to swimming has been lifted.

Swimming is back on at Oakura Beach after an investigation found a sewage spill did not reach a stream that runs into the beach.

The Taranaki beach was closed for 48 hours just before noon on Wednesday following a sewage overflow in Shearer Reserve that was believed to have run into the Wairau Stream.

Further investigation by New Plymouth District Council found the discharge was contained in the park area and did not reach the stream.

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki has given the beach the all-clear and the public health warning has been lifted.