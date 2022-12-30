Two sea rescues in New Plymouth on Thursday

The Taranaki Surf Life Saving Search and Rescue Team responded to two incidents off the coast of New Plymouth on Thursday.

At 11:20am the team were tasked by police to rescue two men in their 20s from Snapper Rock off Back Beach who had become trapped by the incoming tide.

Then at 4:25pm the team were again called by police to help Coastguard and lifeguards from East End Beach retrieve two men in the water off Kawaroa after their boat had flipped.

Both men were wearing life jackets.

Taranaki Surf Lifesaving Search and Rescue duty officer Sarah Sharp reminded people to dial 111 and ask for police if they see someone in trouble in the water and there are no lifeguards nearby.

She said police had a direct line to surf life saving teams across New Zealand as well as Coastguard.