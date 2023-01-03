Couple's job at a South Taranaki beach has perfect work-life balance

Bud and Karen Raumoa have just spent their first Christmas as the managers at the Kaupokonui Beach Camp, and they say they love the beach lifestyle.

Kaupokonui campground managers Bud and Karen Raumoa reckon they’ve got the perfect work-life balance.

They left a bach lifestyle at Awakino to take the job on the South Taranaki coast, to be closer to their children and grandchildren in Hāwera, Karen said.

“We’ve traded one beach for another.”

The couple have just worked their first Christmas and New Year there, with the campground packed, but far from looking weary, they are all smiles.

The family atmosphere at the camping ground, which is run by the Kaupokonui District and Beach Society, was literally demonstrated in spades when a drain blocked up on Christmas Eve.

“Within seconds, we turned around and half the campers were there with shovels and spades to help dig,” she said.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff The nearby Kaupokonui River and beach are popular with families.

And a multitude of campers with torches turned out to search after two children were reported missing at the campground another evening.

“All the camp rallied together, it didn’t matter if they knew them or not, it was very, very heartwarming to see.”

“It was dark, and all you could see was these torches coming out of all the campers and tents, they scattered all up and down the sand dunes.”

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Children enjoy the playground at the Kaupokonui Beach Camp in South Taranaki.

It turned out to be a false alarm and the youngsters, aged 7 and 9, were soon found, safely asleep in their beds, where they’d tucked themselves in, unbeknown to their distraught mum.

The campground’s features include its picturesque setting, fishing in the river (during white baiting season) or the sea, and giant sandhills kids can run up and tumble down, a decent-sized playground and a shop with basic groceries and the all-important fish and chips and ice creams.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Lincoln McCrea (left) and his wife, Karen, were enjoying a visit with Shaun Hurley and his family at the Kaupokonui Beach Camp on January 2.

By Monday, many campers had left, but Shaun Hurley was looking forward to going fishing after setting up camp with his wife Kate and their three children, the Hawkes Bay family’s second stay at the campground.

“It’s great for the kids, there’s plenty for them to do.”

Lincoln and Dee McCrea, Hāwera, who were visiting the family, said they sometimes spent a weekend at the camp in winter, for a mini-break away.

“A bottle of wine and a couple of bits of steak on the barbecue, it’s a mini break, and we usually have the place to ourselves,” he said.