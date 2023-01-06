The carnival is back and bigger than ever at Opunake Beach on Saturday

Tomorrow's Opunake Beach Carnival is going to be better than ever, according to some of the organisers Ethan Smith, Daniel Sefton and Andy Whitehead.

Taranaki’s only beach carnival is back this weekend, bigger and better, to make up for missing last year due to Covid.

The annual Opunake Beach Carnival has been held in January for about the past 50 years, and is the region's last one, after Oakura’s annual New Year's Day event ceased a few years ago.

A small but enthusiastic organising committee has added some new events to the traditional Big Dig, Mr Muscles and Miss Opunake competitions, and are promising an abundance of raffles, rides, food and drink stalls, and live music.

There’s a pie eating contest, bottle tossing for kids, a talent quest and another event called “the lollies or the bag”, modelled on a 1970s TV series.

“It’s all being done with that Opunake community spirit, Opunake ingenuity, and the passion of new ideas,” committee member Andy Whitehead said.

The committee is backed by a small army of Lions Club volunteers, with a tidal wave of support from the area’s businesses that had netted a prize pool of around $5000.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A crew of Opunake Lions club members were working on Wednesday to get the stage set up ready for Saturday's carnival. From left Eric Adern, Kerry McGovern, Nigel Robinson, Rowan Huckstep, Terry Mullin, Gary Langlands, Ian Armstrong, Keith Crawford, Mike Starsmore and Graeme Norgate.

And a contribution from the South Taranaki District Council means all the rides are heavily subsidised.

They are hoping for clear skies, but Whitehead said the day would go ahead whatever weather came their way.

“You can still eat a pie in the rain,” he said.

Grant Matthew/Stuff The Big Dig, held at every carnival, sees children hunting for ice block sticks with a lucky number on, and one child will win a bike. File photo.

Fellow committee member Ethan Smith said the committee aimed to introduce new events while maintaining the traditional parts of the carnival, including the popular pageant.

“I grew up coming to this thing, and absolutely loving them, I’m really excited to be a part of it, and we are all excited to have it back,” he said.

Their aim is to have something which appeals to everybody, and to get plenty of audience participation.

JOHN VELVIN/STUFF/Stuff The Miss Opunake pageant is always popular. In 2019, the winners' lineup included (back row) Atalia Coombe, Laura Crawshaw, Constance Jones, Tenaeya Setcliffe. Front, Freya Wano and Caroline Osten 14 (file photo).

The event has its own Opunake Beach Carnival Facebook page, where people could register their talents, or to eat pies, or show off their TikTok moves.

“We wanted to make it as family-focused as possible, Daniel Sefton, who is a primary school teacher, said.

Grant Matthew/Stuff Issabelle Peacock won a bike in 2017 in the 0-4 Big Dig (file photo).

He was particularly looking forward to watching the “Sunblock Assassins” competition.

“It should be entertaining watching five-year-olds given one minute to sunblock Mum or Dad.”

He said the day’s entertainment will be fast-paced, with no boring lulls.

“We have got a range of stuff to get the audience involved, including a bottle flip challenge for kids. It’ll be quick-fire, for a couple of minutes, and they get a prize if they get a flip.

A good range of competitors had registered for Opunake’s Got Talent, including a plucky 11-year-old who would share baking tips (and had promised cookies for the judges), a young poet, a hip hop dancer and other dancing groups, he said.

Robert Charles/Stuff Richmin Hughson-How, 11, won the Mr Muscle competition in 2016 (file photo).

The traditional Big Dig is held on the beach for kids, in two age groups. Children dig for ice block sticks and everyone gets a prize. Someone really lucky gets a new bike.

The day begins at 10am with a baby contest, then music and stage events running until the Big Dig at 1.30, followed by the Mr Muscles and Miss Opunake Pageants.