Festival of Lights taking a tiki-tour in pop-up trial at smaller Taranaki towns

Hopscotch is one of two light installations that will be at Illuminate Waitara on 15 January.

More popular than ever in New Plymouth, the TSB Festival of Lights is now going on tour with pop-up events in Waitara and Inglewood.

Cancelled last summer because of Covid, the New Plmouth District Council run festival made a triumphant return last year with 40,000 people attending in the first ten days to December 27.

Since then it’s had some of its busiest nights, and now the festival will trial two weekend pop-up events, first in Inglewood and next weekend at Waitara.

“It’s about helping people connect with a taste of the festival in communities outside New Plymouth,” festival manager Lisa Ekdahl said in a press release.

READ MORE:

* 'Record' attendance at TSB Festival of Lights after Covid-19 hiatus

* The Taranaki car festivals determined to go ahead in 2022

* Lights, sales, interaction as city gears up for Light Nelson Te Ramaroa



“We are excited to be able to do this and the initial feedback we have received from local residents, community groups and performers is encouraging.”

The Inglewood Twilight Picnic is on this Sunday at the Joe Gibbs Scenic Reserve from 4pm till 8pm.

As well as food trucks, face painting, balloon animal making and a magic show, there will be live music in the form of a swinging set of blues by Blue Veinz.

Next weekend on Sunday, January 15, it will be the turn of West Quay at Waitara with “Illuminate Waitara” from 7pm to 11pm.

As with Inglewood this will include activities for kids, live music in the form of singer Nganeko Eriwata and band Boiled Up Roots, and other performers.

The Sunday event will also be held in conjunction with the Waitara Night Markets and include light installations, including one called Hopscotch, that can be played on.

“There will be light installations specific only to Waitara, including one that’s not been seen in Taranaki previously called Road Cone Wonderland,” Ekdahl said.

During the 2020/21 edition of the light festival, 150,000 people in total attended over the course of the six-week programme, which includes free live entertainment and other activities.

A previous study completed by Venture Taranaki in relation to the TSB Festival of Lights found, based on visitor numbers of 125,000, that it contributed $5 million to the region’s economy.