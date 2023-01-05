New Plymouth hospo veteran loses almost 2 weeks of sales after forgetting to renew liquor licence

Ron Trigg had been unable to serve alcohol at Mike's Bistro Brewery over the Christmas break after he forgot to renew his liquor licence. He's back at the taps now, thanks to a host of special licences.

Hospitality and brewing veteran Ron Trigg thought he had survived everything 2022 could throw at him but the worst had been saved for last.

Just days out from Christmas and the busiest trading period of the year he realised he was three days overdue renewing his liquor licence for his Mike’s Brewery and Bistro operation in New Plymouth.

Unable to sell his famous beers without it, he hoped he would be able to fix the issue quickly with the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority.

But he could not and it took the better part of two weeks to find a workaround solution that allowed him to start selling alcohol again on Thursday.

“We lost nearly two weeks of prime trading days,” Trigg says. “It would have been all right if I had planned it. But that whole time we were closed I was trying to get the licence back, so it was pretty stressful.”

Trigg knows he mucked up. He’s an old hand in the hospitality business, having bought Mike’s Organic Brewery, one of New Zealand’s original craft breweries, back in 2007.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The brewery and bistro opened in 2018.

He opened his New Plymouth bistro and brewery four years ago and got an email reminder in October that he needed to renew his liquor licence before December 17.

But he “parked it” and only remembered when it was too late. The mistake made a hard year even tougher for him and his 14 employees.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff Trigg, who employees 14 staff, said closing over the busy holiday period was extremely stressful.

“Yeah 2022 was a tough year. Everyone thought all the Covid restrictions were gone and so we were all good now, but it wasn’t,” he said.

People were coming out less often and not spending as much when they did. Staff were hard to find and nearly impossible to keep.

To keep it ticking over Trigg said he worked in the kitchen, front of house, back office and everything in between, while also trying to navigate government bureaucracy that would enable him to offer work visas to ensure his chef could keep working.

“I was just jumping through red tape the whole time.”

The staff shortage issues meant he also had to sharpen up his IT skills after he introduced a new self-service menu system where customers order everything on a tablet at their table.

With everything requiring a picture, he spent hours uploading pictures to the digital menu, making sure it all looked like it would when it was served up.

There are upsides to the technology. While he still employs the same number of wait staff, they are more efficient as a huge part of the role is now automated. And customers have been pretty accepting he said,

Though Trigg is back to serving alcohol this month with a series of special licences, the workaround doesn’t cover Wednesdays. So he’s branding the three remaining in January as Wednesday Cleanseday for punters who want a break from alcohol.

Forgetting to renew also means Trigg will have to reapply for his licence again, going through an approval process as though a first time applicant. It’s a detailed, costly and time-consuming process. Despite that, Trigg is optimistic about 2023.

“This has been hard. It’s that question you have to keep asking yourself. Should I keep doing it? But you get positive feedback and it makes you want to carry on,” he says.

“It’s a passion. It’s an overused word. But it just is. It’s always been what I wanted to do.”