Holidaymakers leave hospitality workers without one as business in New Plymouth surges over New Year break

Central New Plymouth has been a busy place over the Christmas and New Year break, especially once the rain arrived last week.

A deluge of rain and domestic and international visitors have been held responsible for the surge in business over the holiday period that had New Plymouth cafes calling in staff from annual leave and retailers struggling to keep up.

Dicky Chatta, who owns a host of cafes and restaurants including Aborio and Bella Vita, is not expecting a day off any time soon as he moves from one venue to another to give his staff time off.

“It has been crazy. We are working, working, working,” he said.

“I haven’t seen anything like this for three or four years. We are noticing the tourists, and the international tourists, which we haven’t seen for a long time.”

READ MORE:

* Fishing charter proving to be catchy experience

* Nebuliser device may be behind Covid-19 spread at Melbourne's Holiday Inn isolation hotel in Australia

* Dining out is back and Taranaki hosptality operators are ready



Chattha said because they had not expected such an influx, a number of his staff had taken annual leave.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Dicky Chattha doesn’t know when he’ll get his next day off as an influx of tourists has kept his businesses busier than expected. (File photo)

“We managed somehow, but we didn’t have enough staff to give them the best experience. We just did our best with what we could do.”

It’s been much the same for Doc van Praagh, co-owner of the popular Crowded House restaurant and bar in central New Plymouth and Stumble Inn in Merrilands.

“What can I say, 2023 has started with a bang. We’ve been getting slammed. I’ve even had to be out on the floor. Really busy here and at Stumble Inn,” he said.

So busy that staff on leave have been getting an SOS call to come and help, and the calls got more desperate when the wet weather arrived, bringing even more people into town.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Lisa England described the two weeks after Christmas as “chaos” with a huge number of holidaymakers heading into town. (File photo)

Lisa England of New Plymouth homeware and design store Arthaus described last week as chaos, especially once it started raining and hundreds of people drove into town slowing traffic to a crawl.

England said the rush was not entirely unexpected with the weeks just before and after Christmas the busiest of the year.

“Because you have so many people on holiday and what do you do on holiday? You eat and you shop.”

She said while many people returned to work this week, there were still plenty of holidaymakers in the city and there would be another surge in February when kids went back to school.

“That’s when you get those people who don’t want to be on holiday while the kids are out,” she said.

It’s not just in New Plymouth. Shona Phillips at Off the Cuff Clothing in Hāwera said she had experienced a massive surge in business in December.

“We had a great December and things are still ticking along very nicely,” she said.