BBQ Banter: Please ditch those throwaway plastic plates if you invite me to your barbie

OPINION: Throwaway plates and cutlery at barbecues are one of my pet peeves, especially when you know there is a dishwasher and well-equipped kitchen just a few metres away.

When you've gone to the trouble to prepare a lovely meal for friends and family, why would you give them a tacky thin, plastic or cardboard plate to eat off?

I can’t believe it’s for the sneaky pleasure of watching your guests attempting to saw through a steak with a plastic knife while the plate bends on their lap and beetroot juice runs on to their trousers.

It’s apparently “to save dishes” – but really?

The tidal wave of throwaway plastic inundating our planet has been well documented, and the alternative “compostable” plastic, bamboo and cardboard items replacing polystyrene and plastic mostly seem to end up in landfill too, so why add to it?

What’s wrong with asking some of your guests to grab a tea towel if nobody has offered?

Back in my day (and I was teenager in the 1980s, so not that far back) kids were a labour resource for doing the dishes, once you were old enough not to break anything.

How else could you learn the art of twisting a tea towel for a sneaky snap on someone’s bare legs?

Anyway, nowadays most of us have dishwashers.

My solution to feeding a crowd is the “party plates”, 30 or so white china plates which teeter like a Dr Seuss tower on our festive tables.

I bought them for about 20 cents each from the Hospice shop in New Plymouth for my eldest child’s 21st, and they’ve been used many times around the family in the years since.

If you don’t have a space in a spare room wardrobe for storing a pillowcase of plates in a box, just donate them back to the shop afterwards.

Or borrow some plates and cutlery.

It’s time we took more responsibility for ourselves and take our water bottles, coffee cups and containers along if we want throwaway-free coffee or food on the run. And you can borrow my party plates.