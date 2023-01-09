Where's Henry: Canterbury family's desperate search for dog lost in Taranaki

Katina Delamere is desperate to find her dog Henry, which went missing Stratford on Saturday.

A search is under way in Central Taranaki for a golden dog that opened a door and escaped while his Canterbury family were at a wedding.

Katina​ Delamere and her husband Leon and their three children left Henry their Labrador/border collie in the care of a friend in Stratford for the afternoon on Saturday.

But when they returned from the wedding that night, they learned Henry had got out and vanished about 2pm.

“They had him secure inside, but he can open doors with pull down handles and sliding doors. He’s a clever dog,” Katina said.

Supplied Have you seen Henry, a Labrador/border collie cross dog that went missing from Stratford on Saturday.

“Henry really is my best friend,” she said. “My mother passed away recently, and I’d be on my bed crying, and he’d just sit on the floor with his head on the bed, looking at me. I can’t imagine not having him.”

The family was meant to head home on Tuesday, but they’ve put off their departure, desperate to find the missing dog, who sleeps on her bed and shares the family’s meals.

“My husband has put work off for another week, I can’t go home without Henry. We don’t know life without Henry, and he definitely doesn't know life without us.”

She has posted messages and a photo of Henry on as many social media sites as she could, and has been buoyed by the outpouring of support.

There were plenty of people helping with the search on Sunday, she said.

“Someone even paid for a psychic ... it’s just lovely how great Stratford has been.”

A sighting on Sunday of a gold coloured dog on Sole Rd, Ngaere, got her hopes up.

On Monday, she was out before 6am after a sleepless night.

“I’m just about losing my mind, we are trying every avenue. I’ve walked through farms this morning until my feet hurt.”

The family brought Henry, 2 ½, with them on the trip because they were worried about leaving him with a house sitter so soon after his mate, a 13-year-old greyhound called Jack, died on Christmas Eve, she said.

supplied Tracker Don Schwass sometimes finds lost dogs with the help of his trained dog, Piper.

“Use social media and don’t offer a reward,” are two tips from an expert in finding lost dogs, Don Schwass of Richmond.

For the past several decades, Schwass has used his skills as a tracker to find missing dogs throughout the country.

“Use social media. It’s your friend, and sit on your hands,” he said.

Owners should ask people who spotted a missing dog to take a photo and send it to them, rather than chase the animal.

If frightened, dogs would go into “survival mode” and would run and hide, even from their owners, he said.

“Wait for sightings, and don't offer a reward for your dog, you will just encourage the wrong people to chase it,” he said.

“Every dog is different. For me, it’s the same as tracking a missing person, and I’ve got years of doing it.”