What's on in Taranaki this week: Jan 13 - 20

Here is what’s on in the Taranaki arts and entertainment scene during the next week.

The Frank Burkitt Band, 4th Wall Theatre, Saturday, 7.30pm

Four years since their last tour, The Frank Burkitt Band are back from the UK and returning to stages across Aotearoa in January and February. Joining Frank and Kara will be Robert Henderson on double bass (Wellington Shake-em On Downers) and Cameron Burnell on mandolin and slide guitar.

Frank Talbot "Mundane Life Updates" Album Release, 4th Wall Theatre, Wednesday, 7.30pm

The Jazz spirit is very much alive and well on this offering by Frank Talbot. Bringing with him an ensemble of the some of the country’s finest jazz players featuring Ayrton Foote on piano, Chris Beernink on Double Bass, Hikurangi Schaverien-Kaa on drums.

WITT Te Pūkenga 50x50 exhibition, Witt on Bell St, NP, From Monday, January 16 to February 24, 10am-4pm.

Featuring 50 artworks by former WITT art and design graduates to acknowledge their recent 50-year anniversary.

