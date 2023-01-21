Hāwera's shared hub offers professionals the chance to escape isolation and collaborate

Enterprise hub lead Paul Whakatutu, events and vibrancy co-ordinator Nikki Watson and Scott Willson are excited about the opening of the new space.

A building that has been a past home to a men’s clothing shop, radio station, paint store and bakery is now Hāwera’s new enterprise hub and co-working space.

Now transformed into Te W`anake​ The Foundry, it will open on High St in early February after 2 ½ years of planning and renovations.

It is a collaboration between the South Taranaki District Council and Bizlink Hāwera​ that aims to foster connection and networking, as well as giving those who work remotely an office space with “colleagues” to bounce ideas off.

Council business development manager Scott Willson​ said the facility would support business owners and encourage entrepreneurship.

“We hope they’ll collaborate with each other in here, help each other find business opportunities.”

It has office space, meeting rooms and facilities where members can “hot desk” or have a permanent desk, with good coffee and internet provided.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff After more than two years in the making, the team behind the new enterprise hub, project manager Graham Nelson, Bizlink chair Racquel Cleaver-Pittams, STDC business development manager Scott Willson, vibrancy and events co-ordinator Nikki Watson and enterprise hub lead Paul Whakatutu, are thrilled it's about to open.

The facility has an informal open space with comfortable seating, private meeting rooms, offices and quiet booths for private conversations or Zoom meetings.

At the back of the building there’s a covered courtyard with a barbecue and outdoor furniture.

Willson said the facility would foster start-ups as well as existing businesses, which would eventually lead to more jobs in the community.

“It's quite a privilege to be able to set out to create the next success stories in South Taranaki.

“This building has been a lot of things, it dates back to 1905.

“The name The Foundry celebrates that it's been a home for businesses in Hāwera for nearly 120 years, it's a place where there have always been founders coming together.

“Te W`anake means to move forward, grow and develop, so is also really fitting as an aspiration for our community.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The team is ready to go, as soon as the furniture is unpacked and assembled. From left, Nikki Watson, Scott Willson, Paul Whakatutu, Racquel Cleaver-Pittams and Graham Nelson.

Project manager Graham Nelson, who founded Manifold co-working space in New Plymouth, said the pandemic had “fast tracked” people’s appreciation of remote working, but it could also become isolating.

“A lot of people are looking at this region for the lifestyle, and they can take their work with them.

“Having the support of a place like this is important to provide balance for people to come in and work with like-minded people two or three days a week, you can make it your office.

“It will be popular with a lot of travelling professionals to make a day of it or extend their stay.”

Bizlink chair Racquel Cleaver-Pittams said the facility would offer business support and training events and provide space for business people and the wider community to hold their own events.

“We see it as a way to bring business back into the main street of town and provide office space for those who require it on a casual, part-time or full-time basis.”

Bizlink’s office is moving into The Foundry, with longtime co-ordinator Nikki Watson appointed as the council’s events and vibrancy co-ordinator.

The facility will be managed by enterprise hub lead Paul Whakatutu.

* For more information visit thefoundrycoworking.co.nz