Taranaki man jailed for stabbing woman who was on electronic bail

Jarred Pue received a 24-month jail sentence when he appeared in New Plymouth District Court.

The victim of a stabbing in New Plymouth in May was unable to leave her home when her assailant arrived due to being on electronically monitored bail.

On May 5, Jarred Luke Pue, 37, had sent the victim several threatening Facebook posts including a photo of a knife, accompanied by the words “This is for you”.

He then went to her property taking a knife with him, New Plymouth District Court heard when Pue appeared for sentencing on one charge of wounding with intent to injure, which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier appearance.

When he arrived, the victim was sitting outside smoking a cigarette.

Pue walked up to her and threw a punch, which missed. The victim then punched Pue several times in the face, and one blow hit the defendant in the left eye, the police summary of facts said.

“As the victim took a step backwards, the defendant swung at her with a knife clenched in his right hand, stabbing her in the centre of her back.”

He pulled the knife out and swung the weapon at the victim again, but she managed to dodge.

The victim suffered a 3cm wide wound in her back and was taken to hospital.

Crown prosecutor Rebekah Hicklin said the crime had elements of home invasion because it had taken place at the victim's property, and she was not permitted to leave.

Counsel Nathan Bourke said Pue had indicated his remorse through his guilty plea, and while on remand had shown his compliance by twice handing himself to the police when his bail address fell through.

Judge Gregory Hikaka said the crime was premeditated in that there was a buildup to it through the text and Facebook messages, and Pue took a knife with him, which added lethality.

“The serious injury is indicative of the level of violence.”

He sentenced Pue to 24 months in prison with six months post release conditions.