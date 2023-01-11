Police make arrest in 2022 Stratford hit-and-run case

Raymond Wyatt was walking across the Broadway St pedestrian crossing in Stratford in May last year when he was hit by what police have described as a “dark-coloured newer-model ute, with no canopy”.

An arrest has been in relation to a Stratford hit-and-run that left a man fighting for his life in hospital in May last year.

Raymond Wyatt was hit by a ute while using a pedestrian crossing on Broadway on May 26, 2022. The driver of the ute did not stop.

In a statement on Wednesday, Taranaki Police said they had arrested a 38-year-old Stratford man in relation to the incident and charged him with careless driving causing injury, as well as failing to stop and ascertain injury.

He is scheduled to appear in Hāwera District Court on January 13.

In May, Wyatt said the vehicle drove off leaving him “lying near the gutter” with a snapped tibia and fibula, two dislocated shoulders, and road rash.

“The best part is the guy behind the fella pulled over and he stayed with me for hours while I was on the ground.”

The man’s actions probably saved his life, Wyatt said.