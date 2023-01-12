Sunny skies predicted for carillon concert and picnic

Ralph Barton is looking forward to a concert at Marsland Hill on the carillon on Saturday.

A recital planned for New Plymouth’s carillon will be a bit shorter than planned, but organiser Ralph Barton has an eclectic range of music for Saturday’s inaugural picnic concert.

He’s expecting 20 to 30 people will gather atop Pūkākā/Marsland Hill for the recital starting at 11am.

One person has submitted original music in response to Barton’s call for requests for him to play on the 37-bell carillon.

He also has his own music, and other favourites he has converted to the digital format the carillon uses.

Barton has arranged with the New Plymouth District Council to hold the concert, and plans to “play” the carillon using modern technology, controlling it via his laptop or phone.

He wants it to become a new tradition – an annual community picnic lunch and concert beneath the bells, so people can hear their own music being played.

“I’ll open it up with the clock tower sound, then start by playing the submitted pieces and then the stuff I have done.

“I’m just hoping people don't mind it not going for the full time.”

Another person who enjoys composing music has volunteered to help him plan the next event.

A sunny Saturday, suitable for picnicking, is predicted for Taranaki by MetService.

It comes after a week of rain and wind as parts of the North Island came in for a hammering thanks to ex-Cyclone Hale, which resulted in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne in a state of local emergency due to the severe weather.

The 37-bell carillon is one of just two in the country, and the only one that plays.

The other one at the National War Memorial in Wellington is not operating because it needs earthquake strengthening.

Its bells chime automatically several times a day, and it is occasionally played live by New Plymouth musician Christopher Luke.

Depending on what the wind is doing, the bells can be heard throughout the CBD and as far as Brooklands.