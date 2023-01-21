Weston family reunion in New Plymouth gathers generations

Taranaki’s Weston family is having a reunion this weekend, with family members arriving from overseas such as Australia and the Netherlands. Pictured is Left Jill Shand, Nina Jacobs, Willow Jacobs, Jennifer Weston, Alexa Tonkin, Diana Weston, Tony Weston, Fenneke Kolkert-Weston and Dave James.

Nearly 80 descendants of the Westons who immigrated to New Plymouth in 1850 will gather this weekend for a family reunion.

The family members attending the event in New Plymouth are all descendants of John James and Mary Weston, and their five sons who set sail from England for Taranaki aboard the barque Mariner, landing near the mouth of the Huatoki in October 1850.

Those attending the reunion cover three generations and include a family member travelling over from the Netherlands, as well as family from Australia and around New Zealand.

Some will be meeting for the first time.

Getting the family together was the idea of one of John James and Mary Weston’s great-great-grandchildren Jennifer Weston who lived in New Plymouth.

“It has been quite a few decades since the various branches of the family gathered in any organised way, and New Plymouth seemed a great place to meet given the wealth of early family history here,” she said.

The weekend will include visits to family graves at St Mary’s (now the Taranaki Cathedral) and Te Henui, the Weston lych-gate at St Mary’s and one of the old Weston homes, which remains today.

Sadly the century-old home of John James and Mary Weston’s son Thomas Shailer Weston and his wife Maria, which was most recently known as Arcadia Lodge, will be off limits as it is about to be deconstructed.

“A few of us, however, were given the opportunity to look around the old home and take photos late last year, which we will share with family at the reunion along with other photos and memorabilia,” Watson said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A remembrance stone in New Plymouth honours the Weston family.

The Westons were prominent in New Plymouth’s early history, both professionally and within many aspects of the community.

John James and Mary Weston’s son Henry Weston bought the Taranaki Herald newspaper in 1867, and was succeeded by his nephew Walter Weston, their collective ownership and guidance of the newspaper spanning close on 100 years.

Walter Weston’s wife Lilian Weston was also a long-standing director.

Son Thomas Shailer Weston became a barrister and solicitor who practised in New Plymouth at both ends of his distinguished career, which included an appointment as a district court Judge and MP.

Three of Thomas Shailer Weston’s sons, (also named) Thomas Shailer, George and Claude, followed him into law.

Both young Thomas Shailer and Claude practised for a time in New Plymouth, Claude in particular acting for many years as Crown Solicitor and upon leaving the city being appointed as King’s Counsel.

Henry Weston served on the Harbour Board, and both he and Walter Weston had a long association on the board of the New Plymouth Savings Bank (now the TSB). Lilian Weston served on the Taranaki Hospital Board.

Walter Weston had many other professional, community and sporting interests within New Plymouth and amongst other offices held was chairman of the Egmont National Park Board, and patron of the Taranaki Alpine Club, the Taranaki Jockey Club and the Taranaki Trotting Club.

The early Westons also took a particular interest in the development of the grounds of St Mary’s Church, donating the stone wall and lych-gate, which stands on the Brougham St boundary, as well as some of the stained-glass windows in the church.

In another significant Taranaki link for the family, both Walter and Claude married a Steuart sister – Lilian and Agnes Louisa (Lulu), respectively – being daughters of Frederick and Alice Steuart who farmed in South Taranaki. Frederick was also mayor of Stratford in1900.

More recent family members who have returned to live in New Plymouth include Juno Gin distillers Dave and Jo James, who are brewing a special Weston Reunion gin as a memento of the weekend and the family’s close association with the region.

Story supplied by Jenny Weston.