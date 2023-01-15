All Greg's man cave needs now is a visit from an All Black

Sports mad man cave owner Greg Wasley is looking for an All Black to come visit his man cave.

Camaraderie and mateship is almost tangible in Greg Wasley’s basement man cave, where his lifetime of loving sport covers the walls.

The WMC (Wasley Man Cave) in New Plymouth is a social space with bar tables, comfy seats and a huge pull-down screen, as well as memories and stories.

From the doorway of what used to be a six-car garage, he sometimes sees little lights twinkling as climbers head towards the summit of Taranaki Maunga at dawn. But the view inside is even better.

Dozens of autographed jerseys, photographs of his heroes (he’s in quite a few of them) and game balls, footy boots, a basketball once played with by a young Steven Adams, a pair of Dan Carter's shorts, flags, and flagons make for a sport enthusiast’s heaven.

READ MORE:

* The Man Cave Tours #1: The Hound and Wench pub in Stratford

* Former 'Cardborghini' owner pays $158,200 for jetpack prototype for his man cave



ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Greg Wasley (second from left) ready to watch the big screen in the WMC with some of his old mates, Judge Gifkins, Cody Hall and Tristan Hancock.

And he even got to host the Ranfurly Shield overnight one time when Taranaki had won it.

Wasley, who works in corporate finance and IT, grew up in Hāwera, but spent 15 years living in Sydney, where he was able to follow his sporting heroes.

He and his wife Angela returned to New Zealand when their son, Lachlan, now 15, was nearly five, because they wanted him to have a Kiwi childhood close to his grandparents on both sides.

A passion for collecting is in his blood – his father, Kevin Wasley, has Hāwera’s iconic Elvis Presley Memorial Room.

“I always gave him a bit of stick about Elvis as I was growing up, but now the shoe is on the other foot,” he said. “It’s in the genes.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff Kevin 'KD' Wasley, who owns and runs 'K.D's Elvis Presley Museum' in Hāwera is Greg Wasley’s father.

He set about converting the basement space from a garage into the WMC after they bought the house eight years ago.

A clock with the time from cities around the world is a reminder of the years he worked in Sydney's Future Exchange.

While he was there, he bought a Stadium Australia membership, which lasts for 30 years, so he’s always able to get tickets to games and the grand finals (he’s been to 16).

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Greg with a photo of the time the Ranfurly Shield paid a visit to his man cave.

The 1997 grand final when the Newcastle Knights beat the Manly Sea Eagles is a highlight, amid many good memories.

Following that thrilling win, Wasley was invited to travel with the Newcastle team to play in the UK after the supporters’ tour he’d booked got cancelled.

“That was an awesome tour, seven or eight days travelling with your idols.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The best part of the man cave is sharing it with mates.

Each of the items on display – and there are hundreds - has a similar anecdote with it.

He loves being able to display all the sports memorabilia he had gathered over the years.

“People get to enjoy it, it's all good stuff with lots of stories. From a collecting perspective I’ve always tried to get pieces that are one-offs or unique,” he said.

Many of the jerseys are displayed in window-pane styled frames which he made himself.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Signed rugby balls and jerseys are among the items on display.

He also built a pallet wood back for a new dartboard, with a led-lighting display behind it, and made a frame for a large glass-topped coffee with a montage of match tickets.

There have been many, many great gatherings in the cave, including 21st parties and a book launch.

But there’s one sporting goal he has still to fulfil – to show the cave off to the men in black.

“I’d love to get an All Black here at last,” he said.