Dinner and a spot: Sushi and birdsong by the lake

Sushi at a picnic table beside the lake at Rotokare Scenic Reserve was the perfect summer's evening meal, said reporter Catherine Groenestein.

If you’re not partial to soggy chips and going-cold pizza, getting takeaways to a rural location in good shape takes some planning.

My destination for a takeaway dinner with a fabulous view was Rotokare Scenic Reserve, just east of Eltham, about a 20-minute drive from where I live.

So I cheated and bought some sushi during my work day from Rimi Sushi in Hāwera, and we took that out to the lake in the evening, along with a chilly bin and some beers.

To avoid throwaway plastic, I took my own glass containers for the sushi, and we packed picnic plates, mugs and a thermos flask for a cuppa afterwards.

The effort was worth it – a gorgeous, warm evening with the deafening silence only interrupted by birds calling from the bush all around us.

Lake Rotokare is currently closed to boating, so there was nobody whizzing round it on jetskis, which look like great fun to ride but are very annoying to listen to in such a peaceful setting.

Apart from a cluster of mobile homes with their occupants enjoying a barbecue tea and the evening sunshine, we had the lakeside picnic spot to ourselves, although there was a flock of ducks and pukeko hoping for scraps.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff A meal from Rimi Sushi in HÄwera was a perfect accompaniment to the lovely setting.

I have no idea if ducks would eat sushi, because this meal was much too good to share with them.

The meat (we had a mix of several chicken flavours, plus some pieces with salmon and avo) was tender and succulent and the pieces a perfect blend of flavours.

After we gorged ourselves, it was time for a walk.

The walk around the lake takes about an hour and a half, but with full bellies and the evening drawing in, we only went part-way.

The birdlife is amazing, with many coming close and peering inquisitively back at us.

We saw tui, bellbirds, kereru, fantails, North Island robins and hihi (saddlebacks) galore, and heard so much birdsong.

A floating viewing platform gets you out over the water, that with its surface ripples and shadows reflected in the evening sun, looked like an oil painting.

Back at the carpark, a cup of tea from the thermos rounded out a fabulous evening which we’ll definitely repeat.