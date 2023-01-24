Taste of Taranaki: A life on the land

Maria Lempriere has grown herself a job on her North Taranaki property.

When Maria Lempriere wants to learn a new skill, she figures it’s likely that others will too, so she organises a workshop.

It’s a strategy that over the years has helped her learn many useful skills for living off the land, including beekeeping, soap-making, sourdough, pruning fruit trees and sausage-making.

“I’m a hands-on learner, hearing, seeing, hands-on, and I like to bring people together. It’s a nice way to touch base, to meet people they don't know. I think we often don't have that opportunity now, and some people are shy.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Maria Lempriere has made herself a job helping others learn to live off the land.

Those skills and her experience in marketing and passion for education, plus some hard graft in her huge garden, enable her to work from home, a 3.8ha lifestyle block at Okoki, north of New Plymouth, that she shares with partner Simon O’Donnell.

She loves the idea of self-sufficiency at a community level, and the workshops, which she caters, are a way of sharing information and building relationships.

Lempriere also grows a range of fruit and vegetables, and runs an online farm shop supplying local customers.

By collaborating with other small producers in her area, she’s able to supply a good range of produce and products, and also makes baked items and preserves in her commercial kitchen.

“During Covid I started working more closely with other growers in this area, there’s an abundance of food that’s being produced,” she said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Molly the dog is the meet-and-greet specialist.

As we talk, she’s by her sink, up to her elbows in freshly-picked lettuce, washing it for delivery to a café.

Nearby, plums are ripening in a bowl by a basket of multi-hued tomatoes, and green beans in a colander.

“I love cooking good food, going out and harvesting and creating something with what I’ve harvested,” she said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The vegetable garden rambles over about a quarter acre.

Maria started her intensive market garden in 2019, after she got inspired at the Just Transition workshops held to create the Taranaki 2050 Roadmap, and gave up a daily commute to the city and her job as an employment facilitator.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Bananas growing in a circle.

She and Simon bought their land about 15 years ago, and over time have built themselves a home, which is off-grid, powered by 6kVa of solar panels, and has a composting toilet and grey water system.

It’s got verandahs wrapped around three sides to keep it cool in summer and sheltered in winter.

A grapevine growing up wires along the northern side is a living, leafy shade sail against the summer sun.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Maria grows flowers amongst her veges just because she loves them.

The house overlooks the vegetable garden, and the bright dahlias and sunflowers interspersed with veges.

Food crops ramble exuberantly in tunnels and long beds over about a ¼ acre.

There’s kumara, beetroot, peppers, chillis, celery, eggplant, silverbeet, mizuna, lettuces, tomatoes and spring onions, courgettes, spuds, beans and something called Malabar spinach.

They have about 80 fruit trees, including apples with names like Slack My Girdle, Camuesa de ll'obregate, Peasgood Nonesuch and Kentish Filbasket.

Near the orchard, we can hear a chorus of frogs from somewhere in a stand of wetland forest – a jungle of pukatea, waiwaka, nikau, miro and pigeonwood.

Lempriere enjoys experimenting with different crops, including bananas growing near the house, and on the edge of the bush.

Her next workshop is about how to grow them.

“I think Taranaki could be the banana capital of New Zealand with climate change, if we can just get shelter from the westerly wind,” she said.