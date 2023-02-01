Residents against road closure turn out in force in Hāwera

Harvey Tutauha speaks in favour of the proposal to councillors at Tuesday’s meeting.

Residents opposed to a request a road which dissects a Taranaki high school be closed during school hours left South Taranaki District Councillors in no doubt of their feelings on Tuesday.

The board of Hāwera’s new Year 7-13 school, Te Paepae o Aotea, which opens on Wednesday, has asked the council to close a section of Camberwell Rd to through traffic during school hours to protect the students who have to cross it to and from classes.

The council met to hear submissions on the proposal, which would be for about five years while the rebuild of the school takes place.

More than 20 people attended the meeting, the majority against the proposal.

READ MORE:

* Hāwera High School closes to make way for new era

* Council to hear submissions on plan to close road to protect students at Hāwera's new school



At one point mayor Phil Nixon asked the public gallery to quieten down so Te Paepae o Aotea principal Rachel Williams could finish speaking.

Williams said closing the road during school hours was in the best interests of students.

“What we are actually asking for is for the road to be closed 15% of the year. We are talking school hours, that’s only 40 weeks of the year.”

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Petition organiser Margie Carswell speaks against the road closure proposal at the council meeting.

During the rebuild, 13 classrooms, a horticultural yard, tennis and basketball courts would be on Bayly Park opposite the school campus.

About 320 people are going to be going back and forth during the day, she said.

There were 31 submissions on the proposed temporary closure, including a petition opposing the proposed closure signed by 208 people.

Petition organiser Margie Carswell said the school should have provided the council with a traffic management plan in order to apply for the road closure.

“I’m concerned and disappointed the council has not done its due diligence,” she said.

“To rush through a change in policy is folly.”

Other speakers were concerned about traffic increasing and parking issues on other streets around the school if Camberwell Rd was closed.

Camberwell Rd resident Lorraine Harvey thought the closure was unnecessary.

“It is so sad that you think, these adult students who are going to be the leaders of the community, that you think they are not capable of crossing a road,” she said.

Bus operator Clark Weir said closing Camberwell Rd would require buses to change their routes, and it would complicate their trips with more difficult turns into traffic.

However, Harvey Tutauha spoke in favour of a permanent closure, so the school was no longer divided by the street.

“My final suggestion is that South Taranaki District Council in consultation with Waka Kotahi “gift” the section of Camberwell Rd proposed for temporary closure to the Ministry of Education council gift the land to the Ministry of Education.”

The council will meet on February 8 to discuss the submissions.