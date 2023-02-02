Community funding on offer for biodiversity projects in Taranaki

Funding is on offer to groups which protect native fauna such as these whio beside a stream in Taranaki (file photo).

Wild for Taranaki has money available for community groups who have restoration and biodiversity projects.

Its $30,000 community grant fund is open until the end of February to help new and existing restoration projects, such as those involving trapping, planting and monitoring species and habitats.

Wild for Taranaki is an umbrella group made up of 45 organisations with a common goal, to protect and enhance the region's unique native flora and fauna, and their ecosystems.

The community funding, which was paused during Covid, is available to groups, including grass-roots planting groups, hapū and a range of non-profit trusts to enable them to keep on doing restoration work.

“We’re also hoping these grants could help kickstart new biodiversity projects from those who may not have been involved previously, such as a school or kindergarten wanting to learn about trapping pests or to do some native plantings,” chair Bev Gibson said.

Money could go towards buying plants or equipment, and for training to upskill and build capacity in the sector.

Projects will be profiled on the Wild for Taranaki Action Hub, an online platform set up in 2022 for raising the profile of biodiversity work happening in the region.

To apply go to www.wildfortaranaki.nz