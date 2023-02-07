First all female pilot launch crew for Port Taranaki

Aleisha Pelham and Andrea Chadfield onboard Port Taranaki launch Mikotahi during their first shift together as Port Taranaki’s first all female pilot launch crew.

In a first for Port Taranaki and potentially for all New Zealand ports, a pilot launch is being operated by an all female crew.

Long-time Port Taranaki launch master Andrea Chadfield and recently qualified marine deck crew Aleisha Pelham reported for their first official seven-day launch vessel shift together last week

The historic moment when they completed their first shipping movement came at 5am on Friday when they motored out on pilot launch Mikotahi and safely removed the pilots from tanker Aliakmon as it left Port Taranaki.

“It was great. We had a big northerly swell going through and had to go out and do a sweep, so there was a little bit more action than usual for an outward bound vessel.” Chadfield said.

READ MORE:

* Tauranga wharfies angry and scared as crew on container ship test positive for Covid-19

* Covid-19 infected mariners leave Lyttelton Port for MIQ

* Spanish fishing vessel to await results of Covid-19 tests offshore Port Taranaki



In a press release Chadfield and Pelham said they hoped their example will encourage other women to strive for a career in the maritime industry.

“It’s a male-dominated industry, so I just really didn’t know if this would ever be possible – yet here we are,” Chadfield said.

“Hopefully we’re paving the way for the new generation of women with a passion for life on the water and they see that there are opportunities for women to work in these roles.”

For her part Pelham said she found the achievement exciting.

“It’s been a hard and long journey for females to get into the marine industry, so it feels like we’re setting precedent.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The all female crew is a first for Port Taranaki and believed to be a first for all ports in New Zealand.

Pelham joined the port as a casual member of the communications and security team and recently obtainined her Qualified Deck Crew Certificate.

The job involves deckhand work of pulling up and letting go of the vessel alongside the wharf, being another set of eyes for the launch master, and assisting the pilots off and on the visiting ship.

Chadfield is the daughter of well-known local skipper Dave Chadfield, formerly of Chaddy’s Charters. She spent time working with her father before joining Port Taranaki about 17 years ago.

As pilot launch master she navigates the launch vessel alongside visiting ships and holds position as the pilot is assisted on or off.

Port Taranaki chief executive Simon Craddock said it was as fantastic moment for the port and the two women.

“Andrea and Aleisha are both hard-working and dedicated so it’s great that they’ve made this bit of history together. Congratulations to them both – I’m sure they’ll make a wonderful team,” he says.

Craddock said there were women in positions across the entire operation at Port Taranaki – from on the water and wharfside to engineering and executive leadership.

“We hope that Andrea and Aleisha’s story will encourage more girls and women to see the maritime industry as a potential career path,” he said.