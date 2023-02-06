Spotlight on local musicians at Pātea's in Paepae in the Park

Crowd-favourites the PÄtea Maori Club were well-supported by fans young and old at PÄtea's Paepae in the Park on Waitangi day.

A wealth of local talent rocked Pātea’s 20th year of celebrating Waitangi Day with a homegrown music festival, Paepae in the Park.

This year’s lineup was made up of musicians with links to the local community, organising committee secretary Janine Maruera said.

The committee did a survey after the last paepae and asked people who they wanted to see on stage.

“It was quite amazing, people said they wanted to see local talent,” she said.

“We’ve made an effort this time to get local talent, some people who have been doing it for years, and some who are new.”

She was very happy to see the event on again, after it was cancelled in 2022, due to Covid restrictions.

“This is Pātea Māori Club’s first gig of the year, it's always a neat way to start off the year,” Maruera, who is a member of the group, said.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Pātea Area School music teacher Jamie Henare, pictured with one of his students, Maria Murphy, 11, played his first gig with new band The Rustlers.

It was the first gig ever for The Rustlers, a band with three music teachers in its lineup, including frontman Jamie Henare, who teaches at Pātea Area School.

“I was pretty happy with it, we had put off practising until the last minute,” he said.

Hometown favourites the Pātea Māori Club had nearly half the crowd up dancing along, while earlier Taikura​, Sophie Toyne​, Just B, Selah​ and Lynaire​ Simon took the stage after the opening powhiri.

The Pātea Country and Variety Group, Sherisse​ Thompson and Leon Wharekura filled out a day of music which the relaxed crowd of all ages looked to be enjoying.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Barley Te Rangimarie Rio, 10, does a flip to the music of The Rustlers.

The sun shone and cicadas singing in the pohutukawa around the park were sometimes as loud as the bands, and a collection of food stalls kept everybody fed.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Arihia Pullen,9, Aria Close-Adams, 5, and Shay Close-Adams, 2, were enjoying the music.

This year’s event was very well attended, committee chair Melva Tucker said.

A small committee and volunteers organised and ran the annual event, with planning for the next year beginning soon after each event.

“It would be nice to have some more volunteers coming to help with paepae,” she said.

“I want to encourage more people to get involved, it brings us family, whanāu, love and whanaungatanga, all of these.”