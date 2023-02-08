Taranaki set to host central region Octagonal bowling event

Taranaki’s reputation as a pre-eminent bowls host will be further underlined this weekend with three significant representative fixtures being held in the province.

The central region Octagonal event, involving all the centres from Taranaki, across to Gisborne-East Coast and down to Wellington, commences in New Plymouth on Friday. It will conclude on Sunday.

The men will be playing all three days at West End and the women all three days at Paritutu with a number of the best bowlers in the country taking part.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, at Hawera Park, the under eights men’s representative fixture will take place. In addition to Revital Fertilisers Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatu, Kapiti, Wellington and Hawke’s Bay will take part in that competition. The equivalent women’s event is being held in Palmerston North.

READ MORE:

* Tower club hosting Taranaki’s fixture against Wanganui this weekend

* Full programme of bowls lined up in Taranaki

* Paritutu sides dominate in Taranaki women’s open triples



All three competitions will give Taranaki a further opportunity to showcase its hosting abilities, especially given that the Dominion fours and mixed pairs will be held here in 12 months.

The playing skills of the leading local bowlers will also be put to the test.

Unfortunately, the senior men’s side has a good deal of unavailability. Those players include Scott Roberts – who was in superlative form skipping his side to victory at last weekend’s Shifty’s Sports Bar and TAB $12,000 event at West End – Adam Collins, Daryl Reid, Jordan Linn and Dave Wilson.

That said, the big three names of Taranaki bowls in the last decade, Darren Goodin, Dean Elgar and Craig De Faria, are all in the side, which also includes an interesting mix of youngsters.

Selector Allan Batley has indicated that he will use the event as both a trial and a practice for the intercentre, which will be held in March in Christchurch. Players will also change disciplines during the weekend, he said.

Aidan Zittersteijn will start off in the singles against a field that, at least to begin with, doesn’t have the strength of yesteryear. Zittersteijn’s toughest opponents could be Wellington’s Seamus Curtin and Whanganui’s Kaylin Huwyler.

Goodin will lead in the pair for Hamish Kape, while the initial triples side will see Elgar skipping Nathan Goodin and Kelly Hill. The fours comprise John Garrud, Steve Walker, Craig De Faria and skip Maurice Symes.

Briar Atkinson will play the singles in the senior women’s, with selector Don Christensen picking Susan Cottam and Trish Howard as the pair, following their back-to-back open pairs triumphs.

Chris Commane will head the triples which includes Jackie Moeahu and Kileigh Barber, while the fours is Lesley Te Awa, Kristin Stampa, Rhonda Adams and skip Val Symes.

Under-eight men to play at Hawera Park: Luca Dobson, Camron Horo, Bruce Colgan, Corey Brookes, Brian Pearce, Peter Van Dyk, Steve Sabine, Kurt Smith, Gary Barber, Steve Temperton.

Under-eight women to play at Palmerston North: Alesha Quay, Amanda Crehan, Gloria Wolfe, Janet Ravji, Judy Crawford, Lea File, Rita Davey, Shelley Baldwin, Shelley Clark, Tina Atkinson-Watt.