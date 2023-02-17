What's on in Taranaki this week February 17-24

The Corvettes are coming to Taranaki this weekend for the 2023 Corvette National Convention.

A list of some things happening in Taranaki over the next week:

2023 Corvette National Convention, Car Show, East End Recreation Reserve, New Plymouth, Saturday, February 18, 9.30am-12.30pm.

A car show free for the public viewing of the 76 attending Corvettes ranging from 1958 to 2023 models.

TJ & Huri Concert, Waitara Town and Country Club, Saturday, February 18, 7pm.

With the same humour, the epic singalongs and good feels all round, you can be sure that this gig is everything you expect from TJ & Huri and more. Tickets online from the Ticket Fairy $33, R18 concert

Conductive Education Taranaki Fundraising quiz, Treehouse, Thursday, Feb 23, 6.30pm

Register by emailing Melissa Maw at admin@athleticstaranaki.org.nz

