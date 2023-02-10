Winds aligning for New Zealand's longest running kite festival

Eltham Kite Day organiser Ray Lawrence shows how it shoudl be done at the Lions Club event on Sunday.

There’s nothing like the feeling of a kite carried aloft by the wind, Ray Lawrence reckons, and he’s launched a few over the past 35 years.

“When you’re flying them you can’t think of anything else, your mind just concentrates on the kite, it’s just relaxing, and it's amazing the strength of the air and the kites,” he says.

This Sunday is Eltham Lions Club’s Kite Day, a free event Ray and his wife Joyce have helped run each summer since 1987.

It won't be difficult to spot what has become New Zealand’s longest-running kite flying festival, as anyone heading along SH3 south of Eltham will see the sky full of colourful creations.

READ MORE:

* Mega kites set to soar above Timaru's inaugural Seaside Festival

* Stingray in the sky as Matariki kites fly high over east Auckland

* The lost art of looking up: Christchurch's 'kite lady' on 60 years as a high-flier



The Lawrence’s children grew up going to kite day, and now their 10 grandchildren are getting to do the same.

In past years they sometimes got kids scrambling for lollies dropped from a kite, but that’s not possible any more due to health and safety, Ray says.

Once, he watched a particularly large kite move a very small car it was tethered to in hops across the paddock. Another time a kite “escaped” and ended up in Eltham town.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ray gets in some practice for the Eltham Lions Club's 35th Kite Day this Sunday.

The event is always held in a paddock on the Neill Rd farm owned by David Turner, who is also a club member.

It’s a great location because the wind tends to be fairly steady there, Joyce says.

But she doesn’t have time on kite day to fly any because she’s too busy sizzling sausages and selling kites to punters. There are also ice creams and coffee on sale.

Anyone can have a go at flying a kite, and there’s expert help on hand.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ray and Joyce know that many hands don't always necessarily make flight work.

The event is a collaboration with members of the New Zealand Kitefliers’ Association, who bring along some very impressive kites, she said. They even get to fly their kites a day earlier, if they want.

“It's pretty special seeing these kites going up, they’re huge, sometimes they are tied to the bumper of their car, and you see the car rocking away.”

Strong friendships have been forged between the club members who run the event and the kitefliers, some of whom travel up from Ashburton each year, Joyce said.

The Eltham event is free, although there’s a donation bucket to raise money for Kidscan.

“We just hope for a fine day,” Joyce says. “The wind can’t be too strong, just a light breeze.”

They should be in luck. Metservice is forecasting a sunny day with a little cloud on Sunday with easterly winds, changing to stronger southeasterlies by the afternoon.

Eltham Lions Club Kite Day, Sunday, February 12, 11am-3pm, Neill Rd.