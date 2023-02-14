Hospice receives helping hand in memory of South Taranaki woman

Hāwera Altrusa Club members (from left) Marie Dwyer, Anne Duffy, Molly Cole, Diana Bourke and Linda Garrett, president, with Hospice Taranaki chief executive Paul Lamb on one of the specialised beds the club has helped buy.

A South Taranaki woman who died in 2021 has been remembered in a practical way by her friends and community.

Over the past six months, Hāwera’s 30-member Altrusa Club has raised $21,000 to buy equipment for Hospice Taranaki to support people being cared for at home.

Heather Fendall, who died on October 31, 2021, of breast cancer, was supported by Hospice during her illness.

Fendall, who had worked for the South Taranaki District Council, was a member of the club, andwell known in the community as a vivacious and community-minded woman, and for her teal 1966 Mustang car.

Giving back to Hospice in her memory was the logical choice for club president Linda Garrett when she chose a project for her year at the helm, said.

“Heather was the start of our project,” she said.

“We are really grateful for Hospice in New Plymouth, but it's a long way for visitors to go, so much easier for families if they can be looked after in their homes.”

Supplied Hāwera Altrusa Club members have raised around $21,000 for Hospice Taranaki as a memorial to their late friend Heather Fendall.

The money came from a fundraising luncheon for 130 people where guests donated to the cause, a whopping 24 raffles and contributions from other groups including the St Vincent de Paul op shop, Lions Clubs and Fendall’s family.

It had been used to buy a range of specialised equipment for people being cared for at home.

The club members gathered on Friday to see the items their donations had bought at the Hāwera distribution centre for medical equipment used by patients receiving care from Hospice.

It included two electric beds with specialised mattresses made of air sacs that were used for people who were bedridden to avoid pressure sores, two recliner chairs and four specialised seat cushions, which also had the air sacs.

The beds were light enough for one person to transport and set them up, and adjustable to suit the patient and make it easier for the people nursing them.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Linda Garrett tries out one of the new cushions on a recliner chair, watched by Molly Cole.

The organisation, which only received 45% of its funding from the Government, would not have been able to buy the very-specialised and expensive equipment without their help, chief executive Paul Lamb said.

It would last at least 10 years and would be used by patients in Central and South Taranaki.

“You have funded something that will benefit hundreds of people and make an intense difference to people who are being cared for at home.”

At present there were 42 people under active care by Hospice in Central and South Taranaki.

“All of them bar one are having care in their homes,” he said.

“People want to be able to look out at their farms, pat their dog, and coming in as an inpatient is a disconnection from their family.”