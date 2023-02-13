Cyclone Gabrielle: New Plymouth rubbish collection cancelled for Tuesday as wind warning upgraded in Taranaki

Rubbish bins were toppled by the wind on Brooklands Rd, New Plymouth, on Wednesday.

Kerbside collection has been cancelled in New Plymouth for Tuesday due to severe winds from Cyclone Gabrielle forecast to hit the Taranaki overnight and into Tuesday.

On Monday, MetService upgraded the region’s forecast to a red strong wind warning for 24 hours from 6pm Monday.

In a post on Facebook, Taranaki Civil Defence warned residents to expect southeast winds to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120kph in exposed places and then turning to severe southerly gales gusting at 120kph Tuesday morning.

Damaging gusts of 130 to 140kph or higher were expected at times during Tuesday morning, it said.

"These winds are expected to produce widespread damage, especially to trees and powerlines and could lift roofs. Transport and power networks are likely to be significantly impacted, with road closures and power outages. Conditions will be hazardous for motorists and there is a danger to life from flying debris and falling trees or branches," the post said.

In a subsequent Facebook post, mayor Neil Holdom announced the cancellation of Tuesday’s rubbish pick-ups and said these would be rescheduled to this Saturday.

Regular Tuesday collection areas include Bell Block (including the northern area of the Kohanga Moa Ward), Urenui, Tikorangi, Waitara, Lepperton.

The Okato Transfer Station and The Junction will also be closed. There will be a special collection service this Saturday.

Any missed collections from Monday would be collected on Wednesday, Holdom said.

Please ring NPDC on 06-759 6060 to advise it has been missed, and bring your bins in until Wednesday morning – don’t leave them at the kerb, he said.

For those who are on the Wednesday collection, please put your bins out on Wednesday morning, not the evening before, Holdom said.