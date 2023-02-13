Cyclone Gabrielle: Taranaki wind warning upgraded to red, warning that it could be similar to Cyclone Bola

Cyclone Gabrielle will continue to bring intense and damaging weather our way over the next 48 hours from Monday. Already winds have been recorded at over 150kph, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

The wind expected to hit Taranaki in the next 24 hours could have a similar effect to Cyclone Bola, a MetService meteorologist said.

Bola swept through Taranaki on March 7, 1988, toppling thousands of trees, lifting roofs, cutting power and causing widespread flooding.

“For those who remember Cyclone Bola, it obviously caused a lot of damage,” Metservice meteorologist Peter Little said on Monday.

The “severe gales” from Cyclone Gabrielle are expected to hit Taranaki at 6pm on Monday night and continue for 24 hours.

This is the first time MetService has issued a red warning for Taranaki.

“It could topple trees, which could block roads,” Little said.

Taranaki residents have been told to buckle down the hatches

People needed to tie down the trampolines and take outdoor furniture inside - anything that can blow away, he said.

There will be rain, but it is the wind that people need to be concerned about as it will be “rough,” Little said.

It will be bad everywhere in Taranaki, he said, but it could be worst in New Plymouth.

By 2:30pm there were already power outages in Hāwera, where there were 70 houses affected, and Urenui, where there were 21 homes without power.

Freedom campers Betard Agate and Maxime Dudit sought shelter from the cycome at Lake Rotomanu in New Plymouth.

Ironically a number of freedom campers at New Plymouth’s Lake Rotomanu had travelled to the city to escape the cyclone as it tore into Northland and Coromandel.

”Were were supposed to be in Coromandel but we prefer to be here,” said Betard Agate, who arrived in New Zealand last week from France.

Opunake Beach Kiwi Holiday Park owner Julian Harkness said the people staying at his campground were “bunkering up” and staying inside.

No one is there in tents and there are only a couple of camper vans.

“It’s not too bad here at the moment.”

The expected widespread impact of the cyclone has also seen the cancellation of cruise ship Island Princess’ visit to Port Taranaki on Wednesday.

The ship, which was to be the largest cruise ship to visit the port, has also cancelled stops at Picton and Wellington.

“The vessel is instead heading directly to Melbourne from her last stop at Tauranga,” Port Taranaki chief executive Simon Craddock said.

The red alert weather warning has also seen Taranaki Regional Council cancel all urban, school and connector bus services for Tuesday.

Rubbish bins were toppled by the wind on Brooklands Rd, New Plymouth. (File photo)

Kerbside rubbish collection has also been cancelled in New Plymouth and South Taranaki for Tuesday with a catch-up collection held on Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, Taranaki Civil Defence warned residents to expect southeast winds to be severe at times, with gusts reaching 120kph in exposed places and then turning to severe southerly gales gusting at 120kph Tuesday morning.

Damaging gusts of 130 to 140kph or higher were expected at times during Tuesday morning, it said.

"These winds are expected to produce widespread damage, especially to trees and powerlines and could lift roofs. Transport and power networks are likely to be significantly impacted, with road closures and power outages. Conditions will be hazardous for motorists and there is a danger to life from flying debris and falling trees or branches," the post said.

In South Taranaki all rural swimming pools (Waverley, Patea, Eltham, Rawhitiroa, Manaia, and Kaponga) are closed on Tuesday.

Transfer stations in Okato, New Plymouth and in South Taranaki will also be closed on Tuesday.

There is also a heavy rain warning in place for Taranaki Maunga valid for 17 hours from 7pm on Monday. The Metservice warned to expect 120mm to 180 mm of rain to accumulate with peak rates of 15 to 25 mm per hour.

Port Taranaki's main breakwater engulfed by a huge swell during Cyclone Dovi in 2022.

Cyclone Gabrielle comes one year to the day since Cyclone Dovi hit Taranaki, causing huge swells that destroyed Port Taranaki’s wave tower and caused widespread damage to the lee breakwater car park and boat ramp.