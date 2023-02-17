Rugged South Taranaki car race back despite road upgrade

Lance Monroe took part in 2021 and will be back in the Ngawhini Classic Hill Climb this Saturday (file photo).

A long-running South Taranaki hill-climb car race is going ahead this weekend after concerns roadworks along the course would ruin the event proved unfounded.

It had been feared the stretch of the rugged rural road used for the biennial Ngawhini Classic Car Invitation Hill-Climb would suffer from an upgrade carried out shortly after the last successful event in February 2021.

The 1.4km track snakes up a hill on Ngawhini Rd, 12kms inland from Hāwera.

This would have ended a motor racing association stretching back to the 1950s, when it was part of the Gold Star racing circuit series.

However, although the road had been significantly upgraded, it had not succumbed to “the ravages of modern earthworks machinery”, event secretary Dave Crompton said.

“It is wider and presents a smoother surface, but the course still retains historic features such as the bridge start line, the same twisting route and the notorious hairpin bend.”

He said the organisers, Egmont Classic Car Register, were extremely pleased the biennial event was able to continue.

Raceday in 2021 was extra busy as it was feared it could be the last time the historical race was run on Ngawhini Rd, Hāwera.

The club resurrected the event in 1995 following a lapse of any competitive racing on the hill for more than 30 years, he said.

In today’s world of strict regulations the club is no longer able to host the event as a sole organiser, so members have partnered with the MotorSport NZ-registered South Taranaki Car Club, with support from local businesses including main sponsor Croucher and Crowder.

The vehicles that plied this historic hill back in the 1950s had changed considerably, with the Prefects and Anglias superseded by muscle-bound engines, he said.

Steve Midgley in his Austin Mini will be lining up for the Ngawhini Classic Hill Climb on Saturday (file photo).

But in keeping with being a classic race, no vehicles manufactured after 2003 were allowed to race.

There was generally a bit of excitement during the day, he said.

Last year, a car went over the side and landed in some blackberries and in other years cars had “popped over the fence” into a paddock.

Drivers for this year’s event were travelling from Feilding, Taupō, Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch.

Spectator participation had always been encouraged and 2023 was no different.

For a gold coin donation, members of the public can walk into and through the pits as well as view the action.

Racing starts at 10am.