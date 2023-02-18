The Taranaki fossil hunter's three million-year-old tribute to his lost love

Alistair Johnson, who hunts down fossils on Taranaki beaches has found another one, the first ever giant petrel discovered. It's been named in memory of his late partner Tina.

Taranaki fossil hunter Alistair Johnson is a patient man. It shows in the potted bonsai trees in his dining rooms, and in the fossils scattered around his living room.

Some of his finds have helped changed the world’s knowledge of evolutionary history, but it's a slow process.

In the 15 years that Johnson has been collecting fossils, he has discovered a new species of penguin, an albatross, a monk seal and his latest discovery, a giant petrel, all found along the South Taranaki coast.

It takes years after he finds a particularly good fossil, for the ancient bones to be painstakingly cleaned, then classified, named and described by researchers, before they’re announced to the world.

The petrel, which he found in 2017, lived in New Zealand around three million years ago, but has just been given a name.

Macronectes tinae was named in honour of Johnson's partner, Tina King, who died of cancer three years ago.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Johnson's shed is full of a range of fossils he has yet to clean.

It was the only fossil of his extensive collection that she liked, he says.

“She was pretty pleased about having it named after her.”

He also has a fossil namesake; the first known example of a small ancient albatross, Aldiomedes angustirostris, with a long narrow beak, indicating the bird probably dived for fish.

It was found in 2011.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff This giant petrel fossil, Macronectes tinae, was named in honour of Johnson's late partner, Tina King.

The “Al” is in his honour, the second part of the name refers to ‘Diomedes’, the Greek mythological figure, after which the albatross family was named.

Johnson won't be too specific about where he finds the fossils, but they can be found easily on most beaches in Taranaki if you know what to look for, he says.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Johnson works with Te Papa and Canterbury Museum to assess and record his discoveries.

Fossilling trips take about four hours, often with a small group of friends.

Sometimes, he spots eroded bone on the outside of a rock.

Seeing damaged specimens on the beach where people without knowledge have tried to smash them out of rocks is one thing that puts him off going out as much these days.

Done properly, revealing the ancient creatures inside takes considerable skill, time and patience, and strength to move heavy rocks.

Once he brings them home, it can take hundreds of hours to gently clean away the rock from around the fossils, using a device that looks like a dentist’s drill, and blows compressed air.

He works with scientists from Te Papa and Canterbury Museum, who assess and record the finds.

One still being classified is a complete skeleton of a 3-million-year-old dawn crested penguin Eudyptes atatu, which he and his son, Xavier, found in 2018. It’s got bite marks on it, telling the story of its death.

“I like the ones that have been predated, it gives them a story. This one’s keel bone is off, I assume it got its lungs punctured and sank into the sediment,” he says.

It will soon be joining the albatross and petrel at Te Papa. In return, he receives replica casts of the fossil to display at home.

There are other fossils all round his living room, alongside the bonsai native cedar trees.

One is a length of dolphin spine that has several shortened ribs, probably from the teeth of whatever killed it, he said.

“It could have been an orca, it's been hit midway along its ribs.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff An intriguing line of disks from an extinct shark's spine.

Another find is a curious line of what looks like coins. It’s the vertebrae of a shark, with a small fossilised pile beside it of others that fell off when the creature met its demise.

There’s another with a small mound of fossilised sharks teeth, likely 8million years old.

“These are from an extinct great white, they’re still sharp, it’s crazy.”

He sometimes gets calls from people around the world wanting to buy them from him, he says.

He always says no – it's illegal to sell them.

“I think there's a moral duty too.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The first fossil Johnson ever found was a crab inside a rock.

Johnson got into fossil hunting after finding a rock with a crab inside it while taking his children for beach walks about 15 years ago.

The children are grown up now – Fabian is an architect and Xavier has just graduated as a geologist.

And Johnson has amassed a shed full of fossilised bones of birds, sharks, seals, crabs and other creatures, many not yet classified.

There’s a lifetime’s worth of painstaking work ahead of him to clean them all up.

He likes the bird fossils the best, but his favourite bird is very much alive – a noisy African Grey parrot called Billy, which often chirps up answering questions ahead of Johnson.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Billy, an African Grey parrot, is a pet with an extensive vocabulary.

The bird has been a great companion through the hard months as he has adjusted to life without Tina, Johnson says.

She was a creative, talented woman with a wicked sense of humour, a ceramic artist who became known as “the heart lady” for her trademark ceramic hearts.

“There’s a lot of those around Taranaki, I still see them sometimes on peoples' walls.”

The couple ran an interior design business, A Touch of Craft, together for a decade, then once their children arrived, they sold it and ran the ceramics business together from home.

For the past two years, Johnson has thrown himself into renovating the house. He has plans to open visitor accommodation and an event venue.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A jawbone encased in rock on a shelf in Johnson's fossil shed.

But this week, he’s been busy building a stage and seating around a large gum tree, in a paddock beside the house, for a concert in Tina’s honour on March 4.

It’ll be a reunion of people who knew Tina – even the musicians from the local bands lined up to play all have some connection with her.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The bird which owned this beak had teeth.

The gig is also going to be a casual fundraiser for Hospice Taranaki, with guests asked to make a donation.

Johnson is grateful to the support the family received from Hospice staff which meant Tina could spend her last weeks at home.

The concert will be on her birthday, he says, and they’ll scatter her ashes and spend the day with friends and family.