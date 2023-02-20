Egmont Rd fatal motor cycle crash under investigation

A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Egmont Rd, Hillsborough, early Saturday morning.

Police have not yet released the name of a motorcyclist killed on Egmont Rd in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The crash happened at Hillsborough, on Egmont Rd, about 2.15am.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, police said.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are currently underway but police were not in a position to release the name of the motorcyclist on Monday.

The crash happened approximately 3km north of where New Plymouth District Council contractors will begin safety improvement on Tuesday.