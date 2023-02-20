It's showtime in Hāwera, as a new tradition begins

Richard Brewer, Tommy Butler, Oscar Riemsdijk, Walter Smyth and Malcolm Hurley (on the tractor) are amongst the volunteers preparing for the Egmont A &P Association's first February show this weekend.

An army of volunteers is at work preparing for Hāwera’s annual Egmont A and P Show on Friday and Saturday, the first time it’s been held in February.

Show secretary Angela Pennefather said the show committee decided last year to move the event from its traditional November date to late summer, when the evenings are longer and the weather is normally better.

It will also make more room for the equestrian part of the show, which was held in November.

By splitting the two, both events have ample space to expand.

Up to 60 volunteers are working at the showgrounds this week putting up marquees, marking out trade sites and other tasks in readiness for the gates to open at midday on Friday.

“It’s the first time in 138 years, we’ll be the first agricultural event to happen in the year, as opposed to having it at the end,” she said.

“It’s bringing town and country together at a time of year when schools have just gone back, families can come here together and hopefully, the weather will be better.”

She said the show committee would decide after the show if the new date would become permanent.

This year’s show will include motocross demonstrations by Franklin Farm FMX, the usual side shows, the small animal tent, vintage machinery displays, a Big Dig, and a Kids Zone, with more activities for youngsters.

There will be pig and alpacas being shown, and competitions galore, including two new ones for the best scarecrows, and another for growing radishes in a bucket.

There also many other competitions including baking, knitting, sewing, photography, model-making and horticulture, plus children’s classes.

Those who want to learn new skills can take part in demonstrations and sessions with a range of artists.

There would be 12 food trucks and a range of arts and craft stalls and a trades display area with a range of stalls from local businesses and organisations.

Show entry is free for children, $5 for students and seniors, and $10 for adults.

From 5pm n Friday, entry is free, so anyone can come and see the show parade.