SH3 into New Plymouth briefly blocked by fallen street light pole

Traffic was diverted to the Bell Block off ramp.

Motorists travelling south into New Plymouth just after 12.30pm on Wednesday hit unexpected gridlock after a car hit a street light blocking State Highway 3 near the Bell Block overpass.

Southbound traffic was slowed to a crawl as it was diverted onto the single lane overpass.

A police media spokesperson said no injuries had been reported from the crash.

In a Facebook post soon after the crash, Waka Kotahi warned people to expect delays and consider alternative routes.

At 2.30pm they updated the post to say traffic was flowing normally again