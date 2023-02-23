The Kiwi teen pool player set on wearing a fern as he competes to represent Australia

Waitara teen Blake Burnard ,15, is in Australia playing a tournment to improve his pool game. (File photo)

Taranaki pool prodigy Blake Burnard is a Kiwi through and through but he’s vying to represent Australia in a bid to improve his pool game by playing with the best.

On Saturday Burnard, 15, will join 63 Aussie teens in Melbourne for the first round of the Pockets Pro junior series.

The winner gets a trophy and a chance to represent Australia in a Trans-Tasman clash and although Burnard was born in Sydney, he proudly represents the New Plymouth Club and "hopes to wear the fern".

“It’s very exciting to be the first New Zealand Junior to play in the series,” Burnard said.

“I'm still learning and being tested against the Aussies can only improve my game.”

Burnard's passion for the game began as an 8-year-old at his father's pub in Waitara.

From those early days he has gone on to become an accomplished player who has represented the North Island and taken out a New Zealand national event last year.

Arthur Titus, director of cue-sports company Pockets, said the competition gave junior players a chance to hit amongst professionals at developmental workshops.

“The competition here in Australia is at a higher level purely because of our development programmes, with Blake's inclusion and hopefully success it may push New Zealand’s development programme up a notch” Titus said.

New Zealand representative pool player Healey White said Burnard was a smart, confident player.

“He is going to be a handful for anyone in the world in the years to come.”