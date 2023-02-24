Cyclone Gabrielle: The Taranaki mercy dash to get East Coast communities reconnected

Black Caps quick Blair Tickner has been home in Hawke's Bay between tests to help with the clean up.

When Taranaki telco operator Matt Harrison made a mercy dash to Hawke’s Bay to help internet providers get their communities reconnected in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle it was like entering another world.

“When we got over there it was the Friday night. It was sort’ve like a war zone. Driving in you could see the destruction. It got worse and worse. Where there were paddocks, there was now lakes,” he said.

Where there had been fruit trees there were metres of silt, thousands of onions bobbed in flooded fields and around every bend was another scene of heartbreaking destruction.

The numerous rescue, media and police helicopters flying overhead added to the feeling of being in a conflict area, he said.

Harrison, who is the founder and owner of Taranaki-based wireless and fibre broadband provider Primo, said the level of destruction was hard to describe.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF East Coast communities will be rebuilding for years, Primo founder Matt Harrison says.

“This is a massive event. It’s important people don’t forget about them. They will need ongoing support,” he said.

It will take years to rebuild, he believes, and it’s not just the bridges, roads and electrical infrastructure that will need be rebuilt, but the communications infrastructure too.

In the wake of the cyclone widespread power cuts combined with huge lengths of broken fibre cabling left tens of thousands of people without phones and Internet access.

Supplied/Stuff Harrison loaded up his wife’s horse float with everything he could think of to help get East Coast communities reconnected.

Fortunately that was exactly why Harrison had loaded up his wife’s horse float with solar panels, batteries, fuel, generators, food, water and pet supplies on Friday.

On Saturday morning Harrison, along with employee Sam Adlam, was in Napier helping wireless Internet provider Gecko Broadband get its connections back up for its rural customers in isolated Hawke’s Bay.

After that he answered a call to help the Wairoa District Council get its remote connections online to run the water pumps and treatment plant that were out of action.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jasmine and Matt Harrison, owners of broadband provider Primo.

But because of the badly damaged roads, what should have been a two-hour drive from Napier turned into a 14-hour detour via Palmerston North.

By the time Harrison and Adlam got back to Taranaki on Sunday they had clocked up more than 2000km.

Harrison, who is the founder and deputy chair of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, said the destruction demonstrated that New Zealand’s infrastructure needed to be rebuilt to be more resilient.

“We need more support to build resilient networks. That’s going to require government investment. We need to stop the reliance on one or two providers.

“In some regions it was only the wireless providers still operating,” he said.