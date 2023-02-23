Person suffers moderate injuries in Urenui crash
One person was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Urenui on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the scene, on Main North Rd, State Highway 3, at 11.34am after a car rolled, leaving a person trapped.
Hato Hone St John said one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles had attended and one person was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a moderate condition.
The road was blocked for a time and stop-go traffic management was in place. However, at 1.45pm police said the road had since reopened.